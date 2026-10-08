Immigration warehouses scrapped: ICE continues operations despite court orders

In an early 2026 federal initiative, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) purchased 11 warehouses across the United States to convert into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities, an expenditure of approximately $1 billion intended to support mass deportation efforts. The program was premised on the agency's authority to acquire and utilize federal property for immigration enforcement, though it immediately faced legal and community challenges. By March 2026, following the departure of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and the appointment of Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the administration had largely abandoned the widespread warehouse conversion plan, selling several properties and facing court orders in multiple states that halted construction pending environmental impact assessments.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tony Webster, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Minnesota National Guard During Minneapolis Protests (50783435136)

Despite these legal and procedural shifts, DHS retained strategic control over specific sites, including warehouses in Hagertstown, Maryland; Surprise, Arizona; and Roxbury, New Jersey. These locations were identified as critical to ICE's operations because they fill gaps in the detention network where local jails or police partnerships are unavailable. In Roxbury, New Jersey, a court order legally forbade the government from converting the site into a detention facility pending environmental reviews, yet an investigation by NPR found evidence suggesting the facility was used for detaining immigrants in September 2026.

Institutional Context and Legal Constraints

The authority for the warehouse program lay with the DHS under the executive branch's immigration enforcement powers. However, the implementation was constrained by state-level legal mechanisms. Several State Attorneys General filed lawsuits based on environmental concerns, resulting in court orders that restricted specific actions at the sites. In New Jersey, the legal injunction prohibited the conversion of the Roxbury warehouse into a detention center while environmental assessments were pending. The order permitted certain maintenance activities but did not explicitly authorize detention, creating a legal ambiguity that activists argue was exploited by ICE. Harvard Law Professor Andrew Mergen, a former DOJ attorney, noted that while the actions may not technically violate the specific wording of the court order-which focused on preventing permanent conversion-they effectively circumvent the intent to keep detainees out of the area. This highlights a mechanism where environmental litigation, while legally binding on construction, does not strictly prevent the temporary use of existing structures for detention purposes.

Operational Evidence and Community Impact

During the summer of 2026, as ICE arrest rates surged to approximately 100,000 in July and August, residents in North New Jersey reported increased vehicle activity near the Roxbury warehouse. Local officials and community members, including Dover Councilmember Sandra Wittner, documented specific incidents linking ICE raids to the facility. On September 4, 2026, masked agents conducted raids in nearby Dover, New Jersey. Witnesses reported that vehicles carrying detained individuals were routed directly to the Roxbury site. One detainee, speaking from Honduras after deportation, stated that he and nine other men were handcuffed and held in the warehouse parking lot for several hours before being transferred to another facility. Another witness, a relative of a detained worker, reported that her 59-year-old father was taken to a location that appeared to be the Roxbury warehouse, evidenced by the short travel time from the raid site.

Internal communications within the government sector suggest the program's operational goals extended beyond mere capacity. A former official at a government contractor approached to convert the warehouses stated that the administration rejected more humane alternatives, such as FEMA-style camps, in favor of conditions described as "cruel” and "painful” by White House advisor Stephen Miller. While the White House spokesperson denied these claims as defamatory hearsay, the contractor's account aligns with a strategy to use visible, difficult detention conditions as a political signal. The retention of the Roxbury, Maryland, and Arizona sites by DHS, despite the abandonment of other locations, indicates a deliberate institutional decision to maintain these specific nodes for deportation logistics, prioritizing operational continuity over the halted conversion processes elsewhere.

The practical consequence for communities in these areas is a continued presence of federal detention operations under a legal cover that distinguishes between permanent construction and temporary use. In Dover and Roxbury, the result is a climate of fear, with residents reporting intimidation from vehicles circling on local roads and a lack of transparency from federal agencies. DHS has not confirmed or denied holding detainees at the Roxbury site, citing strict adherence to standards and the option for voluntary deportation, but the operational reality described by witnesses and local officials suggests that the warehouse remains an active component of ICE's detention infrastructure, operating within the narrow legal margins defined by environmental injunctions.