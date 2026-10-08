Canada's 2025 emissions rise to 691 million tonnes as natural gas offsets oil sector gains

Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions rose by approximately 1% in 2025 to reach 691 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, a figure the Canada Climate Institute (CCI) notes is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of 161 million gasoline-powered vehicles. This increase occurred despite a 0.2% decline in emissions from the oil and gas sector, which maintained record production levels. The divergence between sectoral performance and national totals highlights a structural shift in the country's energy mix, where gains in upstream efficiency have been offset by heightened fossil fuel demand in heating and power generation.

The physical mechanism driving this outcome is not a failure of the oil industry, but rather the composition of the remaining energy demand. According to CCI data, the oil and gas sector's emission reduction was achieved through a 1.3 million-tonne decrease in emissions from conventional extraction and downstream activities, which more than compensated for an 844,000-tonne increase in emissions from oil sands operations. Seton Stiebert, a senior researcher at the CCI, attributed the net sectoral decline primarily to the reduction of fugitive methane leaks and improved energy intensity, meaning the sector consumed less energy per unit of oil produced and transported. This technical efficiency allowed the industry to produce roughly 4% more crude oil than in 2024 while lowering its direct carbon footprint.

Structural Dependence on Natural Gas

The national rise in emissions was propelled by two distinct but related factors: residential heating and electricity generation. Buildings, which include residential and commercial structures, were the primary driver of the 2025 increase, a trend CCI interim director Ross Fraser-Minten linked to a harsher winter that year. The sensitivity of the building sector to temperature variations underscores its continued reliance on fossil fuels. "If this sector were electrified, it would be less sensitive to this climatic effect," Fraser-Minten stated, indicating that the current infrastructure lacks the thermal inertia and efficiency that would decouple heating demand from fossil fuel combustion.

Simultaneously, the electricity sector, which has been the main source of emission reductions over the past two decades, experienced a reversal. This was driven by an increased reliance on natural gas to meet growing energy demand. While coal consumption has significantly decreased and natural gas is less carbon-intensive than refined petroleum products, it remains a fossil fuel. The CCI report indicates that new energy demand over the last 20 years has predominantly been met by natural gas rather than low-carbon sources. This trend aligns with the federal government's national electricity strategy, unveiled earlier in the year, which relies heavily on natural gas to double the size of the Canadian electricity grid by 2050. The strategy cites affordability, speed of deployment, and load-following capabilities as key advantages of gas-fired generation in balancing the grid.

These operational realities place Canada far from its international commitments. Under the Paris Agreement, the country aims to reduce emissions by 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. Government data shows emissions are currently only 10.3% below 2005 levels, with the CCI's preliminary 2025 estimate suggesting a gap of 9.5%. Fraser-Minten warned that the trajectory suggests Canada could be lagging by as much as 20 years relative to its 2030 targets. The CCI, which receives three-quarters of its funding from the federal government, emphasizes that the gap between projected benefits and observed outcomes in the energy sector is widening due to policy shifts.

Policy Reversals and Regulatory Uncertainty

The report identifies specific policy changes under the current administration as potential drivers for future emission increases. Fraser-Minten pointed to the weakening of carbon pricing in the industrial sector and the delay in implementing stricter methane regulations as areas where emission controls are being relaxed. He further noted the risk associated with the potential non-enforcement or removal of clean electricity regulations. "The clean electricity regulation was designed to send a consistent and long-term signal to allow us to continue decarbonizing the grid and improving its cleanliness further," he said. "Removing this regulation could undo these progress."

This regulatory uncertainty contrasts with the physical constraints of the energy system. The shift toward natural gas reflects a strategic choice to prioritize grid reliability and low-cost expansion over immediate decarbonization of the generation mix. While the oil and gas sector has demonstrated the technical capacity to reduce emissions per unit of output through operational improvements such as methane leak repair, the broader energy system remains structurally dependent on fossil fuels for base load and heating. The 2025 data confirms that efficiency gains in resource extraction are insufficient to offset the growing absolute demand for thermal energy and electricity, particularly as Canada's economic infrastructure continues to expand without a corresponding shift in the fundamental fuel sources powering it.