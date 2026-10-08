India becomes world's second-largest supplier of maritime personnel

India has emerged as the world's second-largest supplier of maritime personnel, trailing only the Philippines. According to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026, the Indian seafaring workforce now stands at 311,936 individuals-representing 12.16% of the global total. This cohort is split between 140,718 officers and 171,218 ratings. However, this increased global footprint coincides with a surge in maritime instability, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, where the ongoing US-Iran conflict has escalated risks for merchant vessels.

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The vulnerability of Indian crew members is underscored by a structural reliance on 'Flags of Convenience' (FoC). A significant portion of Indian seafarers operate on vessels registered in nations such as Panama, Liberia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau. This creates a complex jurisdictional gap: while the crew is Indian, the legal responsibility for the vessel falls upon the flag state. This distinction becomes critical during military escalations; for instance, when the Panama-flagged MT On Peace was recently struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, injuring 11 Indian crew members, the immediate legal and operational response was governed by the vessel's registration rather than the nationality of the crew.

Domestically, India has sought to modernise its protective framework through the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, which replaced the outdated 1958 legislation on March 15, 2026. The Act focuses heavily on welfare and financial safeguards, specifically ensuring the right to repatriation under Section 67 and providing a mechanism for the Indian government to recover maintenance costs from shipowners in cases of abandonment. Yet, as the legislative framework suggests, these protections are primarily administrative and financial rather than tactical; the Act cannot provide physical immunity from military assets like drones or missiles.

On the international stage, Indian seafarers are covered by two primary instruments: the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. The MLC acts as a 'bill of rights,' ensuring minimum standards for living and medical care and allowing seafarers to refuse deployment to war zones. UNCLOS provides the legal basis for 'safe passage' through territorial seas. However, industry experts, including Pushpank Kaushik, CEO at Jassper Shipping, note that UNCLOS is a framework for navigation rights, not a defensive shield. In practice, when an attack occurs on a foreign-flagged ship, India's role is limited to consular assistance and diplomatic coordination with the flag state and the coastal state where the incident occurred.

To mitigate these systemic risks, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has shifted toward a policy of preventative restriction. In June 2026, the DGMA directed recruitment agencies and shipping firms to limit the deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict zones, allowing only emergency crew changes with explicit consent. This administrative shift reflects a recognition that legal protections (MLC, UNCLOS, and the Merchant Shipping Act) are reactive. The effectiveness of the state's protection is currently measured by evacuation metrics rather than legal deterrence, as evidenced by the repatriation of over 4,048 seafarers from the Gulf region during the West Asia crisis, as confirmed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.