North East Warm Homes launch 2% fixed-rate loans for energy upgrades

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Homeowners and landlords across the North East can now register their interest in a new affordable loan scheme designed to cover the upfront costs of energy improvements, from insulation to heat pumps.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bob Linsdell, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Hampshire City

The programme, launched by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and managed by Lendology CIC, offers fixed-rate loans ranging from £2,000 to £25,000. The initiative aims to bridge the gap for households that cannot access existing grants or find that grant funding does not cover the full cost of necessary works.

Loan terms and restrictions

The core of the offer is a 2% fixed interest rate, with repayment terms extending up to ten years. Borrowers face no early repayment charges. While the low interest rate is significantly below commercial market rates, the mechanism by which the loan is secured introduces specific legal conditions for property owners.

According to the scheme's documentation, loans are typically protected by a Title Restriction. This is a legal entry on the property's title register. In practical terms, this means a homeowner may not be able to sell their property without obtaining permission or ensuring the loan is fully repaid first. The scheme explicitly clarifies that this is not a mortgage, but missing payments could still impact a borrower's credit rating.

To illustrate the cost structure, a £5,000 loan repaid over 60 months (five years) would result in monthly payments of £87.64. Including a £20 Land Registry fee, the total amount repayable would be £5,278.33.

Access and eligibility

The scheme targets the entire region but places particular focus on households experiencing or at risk of fuel poverty, as well as homes in the private rented sector. It is positioned as a complement to, rather than a replacement for, existing government and local authority grants.

Registration of interest opens on 8 October 2026, with formal applications launching on 22 October. Lendology CIC is advising potential applicants to use the interim period to obtain quotes for their planned improvements, which will help streamline the application process once it goes live.

Emma Lower, CEO of Lendology CIC, noted that the company has worked with councils for over 20 years on responsible lending. The partnership with the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority is intended to provide a financial product where affordable options have historically been scarce.

Alongside the borrowing option, the wider North East Warm Homes offer includes access to energy-efficiency advice and grant support through a 'One Stop Shop'. This structure allows residents to evaluate their eligibility for non-repayable funds before committing to borrowing.

Mayor Kim McGuinness stated that the upfront cost of low-carbon heating and insulation often prevents people from making improvements that would reduce their bills. The loan scheme is described as a practical step to remove that financial barrier while contributing to the region's broader green energy goals.

Individuals seeking to apply are directed to search for "North East Warm Homes Loan” online or visit the dedicated page on the Lendology website for registration.