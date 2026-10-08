Canberra's 'Go Electric' trial sparks inclusive electrification hopes

Flinders University researchers have initiated a commercial pathway to repurpose end-of-life electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle batteries into stationary energy storage systems. The project, supported by a Green Industries SA grant, involves a technical collaboration with Mitsubishi Motors Australia and ResourceCo to process batteries that typically retain 70 per cent of their original capacity. This capacity level is considered sufficient for solar storage applications, marking a shift from informal refurbishment to a structured industrial supply chain for lighting, water pumping, and diesel generator replacement.

Data Centre Infrastructure Constraints

In Melbourne's inner west, a proposed two-billion-dollar data centre in Brooklyn has triggered a regulatory conflict over its reliance on 112 backup diesel generators. The facility, fast-tracked through the state's Development Facilitation Program, is positioned within 500 metres of residential properties, with a planned expansion bringing it within 200 metres of a primary school. Hobsons Bay City Council has formally requested that the Victorian Planning Minister intervene to remove the diesel infrastructure, citing noise and particulate emission risks. The council argues the fast-track approval bypassed standard community review periods, granting officers only 14 days to assess the 11-hectare development.

Material Recovery Systems

Deakin University has activated a fibre recovery system in Waurn Ponds, Melbourne, designed to deconstruct textile waste into reusable fibres, spin them into yarn, and process them into new products. The facility is one of only three such systems in Australia that support re-spinning, creating a closed-loop mechanism for textile manufacturers to recover raw materials from discarded goods. This infrastructure addresses the gap in domestic processing capabilities by providing a direct route from waste stream to production input.

National Waste Flows

The federal government's National Waste and Resource Recovery Report 2026 records that the waste industry recovered a record 50.6 million tonnes of waste in the 2024-25 period. Local plastics reprocessing increased by 34 per cent to 403,000 tonnes, funded in part by the Recycling Modernisation Fund. Despite this volume, total waste generation rose by 4.1 per cent, and plastic consumption increased by 200,000 tonnes, moving the national trajectory away from the 2018 target of a 10 per cent per capita reduction. The overall resource recovery rate stands at 67.5 per cent, below the 2030 target of 80 per cent, while the specific plastic recovery rate remains at 16 per cent despite recovering 512,000 tonnes of end-of-life material.

Electrification Service Models

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has committed $8.2 million to Electric Future to trial its 'Go Electric' platform across 1,000 households in Canberra's southern suburbs. The platform functions as an integrated service layer, managing the entire operational chain from customer advice and fixed-price quoting to installer matching, scheduling, quality assurance, and rebate processing. This trial targets a diverse demographic, including renters and low-income households, to test whether a centralized administrative and logistical interface can reduce barriers to residential electrification in cold climate conditions.