America’s wealth gap widens as the richest 1% pull further ahead

The American pie has been re-sliced, with the top 1% seeing substantial gains while the middle class shrinks, according to recent analyses of wealth distribution in the United States. For decades, the nation's economic growth has disproportionately benefited the wealthiest echelon, leading to a starker stratification of wealth.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Milad Mosapoor, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ A fan of dollars in hand

Shifting Wealth Tides

Data from the Federal Reserve reveals a significant upward shift in American wealth over the past 35 years. In 1990, the top 1% of U.S. households held approximately 23% of the nation's total wealth. By 2025, this figure is projected to exceed 30%. While the share of wealth held by the next 9% of the population has remained relatively stable, the remaining 90% of Americans have seen their collective national wealth diminish by roughly eight percentage points.

The Titans of Wealth

Among the nation's wealthiest individuals are figures like Elon Musk, whose fortunes are largely tied to Tesla and SpaceX; Larry Ellison, the architect of Oracle's success; Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta; and the heirs of the Walmart empire. Forbes reported that in 2025, the 20 wealthiest Americans controlled an estimated $3 trillion, nearly half of the total net worth of all U.S. billionaires.

The Squeezing Middle and the Persistent Poor

However, it would be inaccurate to state that all other Americans have become poorer. Real incomes have seen increases over the decades, even for those in the lower income brackets. Nonetheless, the Pew Research Center has documented a discernible contraction of the middle class. In 1990, 56% of adult Americans were classified as middle class; by 2024, this figure had fallen to 52%. Concurrently, the lower-income group expanded from 28% to 30%, and the upper-income group grew from 17% to 18%.

The Pew Research Center defines the middle class based on household income, typically ranging from two-thirds to double the median income, adjusted for family size and the cost of living.

The U.S. Census Bureau indicates that poverty rates have not shown a continuous upward trend. In 2024, 35.9 million people, or 10.6% of the population, were living below the official poverty line—a slight decrease from the previous year. Government programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Medicaid, housing assistance, tax credits, SSI (Supplemental Security Income), and Social Security provide crucial support to low-income individuals. According to Census Bureau data, Social Security alone lifted an estimated 28.7 million people out of poverty in 2024, when measured by an expanded poverty metric.

The American Paradox

This presents a distinct paradox: the nation as a whole has become considerably wealthier, with gains in wages and social benefits. Yet, simultaneously, the costs of housing, healthcare, education, groceries, and transportation have escalated. The primary beneficiaries of the economic expansion in recent decades have been concentrated at the very top. The central question is no longer solely whether the remaining 99% have become poorer, but rather why the wealth they helped create has been distributed so unevenly.