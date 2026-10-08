U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity

U.S. authorities announced on Wednesday that they have intercepted 90 shipments of fuel destined for Cuba. This action marks a significant step in Washington's policy, which has aimed to block fuel supplies to the island since January of this year. The restrictions have reportedly exacerbated the energy crisis on Cuba, leading to longer power outages for its 9.4 million residents.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sillerkiil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oil tanker

The intercepted cargo was intended for Enetec, a Cuban company specializing in the trade of gasoline and lubricants. The U. S. placed sanctions on the entity on July 13 of last year. According to the relevant agency, 71 of the fuel shipments were detected at Port Everglades in Florida, while the remainder were found at the Port of Houston. These interdiction operations began in early September.

Jose Figueras, an agent from the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Investigations Bureau, stated during a briefing that the 90 shipments were documented as intended for the Cuban government through an organization subject to U. S. sanctions.

Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuba's deputy foreign minister, condemned the U. S. actions as unlawful. In a social media post, he asserted: "It is illegal to apply pressure and intercept vessels transporting fuel to Cuba in international waters.”