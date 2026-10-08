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Kyrgyzstan to spend 5.8 billion som on Airbus fleet to enable long-haul flights

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz government is allocating over 5.8 billion soms to expand the fleet of the national airline, Asman Airlines. According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, the funding will be used to acquire two Airbus A321 aircraft this year.

Airbus A321XLR
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Duch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Airbus A321XLR

This capital expenditure marks a strategic shift in the carrier's operational capacity. The transition to the Airbus A321 model is intended to enable long-haul flights that were technically impossible with the airline's previous fleet, potentially altering the structure of the country's international connectivity by reducing reliance on foreign transit hubs.

The timing of this acquisition is linked to a critical regulatory change. In June, Kyrgyzstan was removed from the European Union's aviation "blacklist," ending a long-standing ban on flights by domestic carriers to EU member states. The procurement of modern aircraft is viewed not only as a capacity increase but as a move to align with European safety standards and strengthen the confidence of international aviation authorities.

While the government frames this as a gateway to new international destinations, the actual impact on the airline's profitability and the sustainability of these new routes will depend on the load factors of the A321s compared to the previous fleet's efficiency.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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