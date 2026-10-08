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Kazakhstan to recover 2.8 million extra tonnes of oil using AI digital twins

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

KazMunayGas (KMG) has presented a project to the Prime Minister to implement AI-driven "digital twins" for 12 of its key oil fields by 2028. The initiative aims to optimize extraction methods, particularly in mature fields, with a projected economic effect of 326 billion tenge.

Intelligent oil technologies
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Intelligent oil technologies

The digital twins are designed to integrate data on geological strata, well performance, and production rates. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the company intends to reduce the time required for development modeling from several months to a few hours, allowing for the selection of optimal development scenarios without the need for costly field experiments.

KMG highlighted the Vostochny Moldabek field (operated by Embamunaigas) as a proof of concept. In this instance, the system analyzed the geological and hydrodynamic model of the reservoir, evaluating 700 different development scenarios to identify areas with residual reserves and improve overall efficiency.

Beyond reservoir modeling, the technology provides several operational capabilities:

  • Well Optimization: The system ranks wells by potential and identifies candidates for geological and technical measures (GTM).
  • Real-time Monitoring: Data updates every five minutes, allowing for the immediate detection of production deviations.
  • Operational Efficiency: KMG expects a 5% reduction in production losses and a decrease in labor and resource costs by up to 15%.
  • Logistics: The system will be used to plan repairs, manage procurement, and coordinate transport and site access.

The company estimates that the implementation of these digital twins across the 12 designated fields will result in the recovery of an additional 2.8 million tonnes of oil by 2028.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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