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Liquor sales decline: Manitoba's revenue finds new footing despite shift

World » Canada

Manitoba's provincial government received $724.1 million from the Liquor and Lotteries Crown corporation in the 2025-26 fiscal year, a figure that represents the tangible cash flow entering the general revenue fund rather than a mere projection of corporate profit. This amount marks a 0.8 percent decline from the previous year's contribution of $730.1 million, a marginal reduction that the annual report attributes to a "changing operating environment" rather than structural collapse.

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The stability of this revenue stream is achieved despite a persistent contraction in the primary commodity: alcohol. Sales of liquor continue to shrink, driven by shifting consumer preferences and specific regulatory interventions. In response to the trade war initiated by U. S. President Donald Trump, Premier Wab Kinew ordered the removal of American alcohol from Liquor Mart shelves. This directive altered the product mix available to consumers, forcing a substitution of goods and potentially compressing margins or volumes in the short term, yet the total transfer to the provincial coffers remained largely intact.

The mechanism sustaining this revenue base lies in the diversification of the Crown corporation's portfolio beyond a single product category. While the "lion's share" historically came from alcohol, the recent growth in gaming and cannabis sectors has offset the declining alcoholic beverage volume. These adjacent markets operate under different demand curves and regulatory frameworks, providing a buffer against the erosion of traditional liquor sales. The result is a fiscal transfer that remains robust enough to be described as stable, even as the underlying consumption patterns for the corporation's original core product erode year over year.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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