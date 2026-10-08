AAI to fund and build Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri

The development of the Shree Jagannath International Airport (SJIA) in Puri has transitioned to a new operational phase following the decision by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to undertake the project's construction and investment. This marks a strategic pivot from the previous Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which had seen interest from private consortia including Adani Airports, GMR, and Fairfax.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

The project has now cleared critical regulatory hurdles, having received final environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on September 30. Additionally, the project secured Stage-I in-principle clearance for the diversion of revenue forest land in April.

Current project status and next steps involve the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by the AAI. This DPR will update the initial cost estimate of ₹5,631 crore to reflect current construction costs, updated traffic projections, and technical specifications. The project, classified as a Category-A airport, will require final approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) before physical execution begins. Discussions are currently ongoing between the AAI and the Government of Odisha regarding the revenue-sharing mechanism.

The airport will be situated at Sipasarubali in the Brahmagiri tehsil of Puri district, strategically located near the Bay of Bengal and connected via NH 316. The site is approximately 67 km by road from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, which has already reached its design capacity limit.

The project's land footprint spans 1,164.72 acres, subdivided as follows:

Government land: 874.41 acres (already handed over).

Private land: 221.48 acres (acquisition ongoing in Sipasarubali and Sandhapur villages).

Revenue forest land: 68.82 acres.

Land acquisition for private plots is being conducted under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, affecting 60 agricultural families without displacing existing habitations.

Technical specifications for Phase-I are designed to handle 4.6 million passengers per annum (mppa). The infrastructure is engineered to support a wide range of aircraft, from ATR-72 and Q-400 turboprops to wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777-300ER. Key technical parameters include:

Runway: A 3,700-metre long and 45-metre wide Code-E runway, equipped with a Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS).

A 3,700-metre long and 45-metre wide Code-E runway, equipped with a Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS). Apron: A 1,500m x 275m area capable of accommodating 35 Code-C aircraft or up to 11 Code-E aircraft.

A 1,500m x 275m area capable of accommodating 35 Code-C aircraft or up to 11 Code-E aircraft. Terminal: An integrated passenger terminal of 54,000 sq m with a peak handling capacity of 1,337 passengers.

An integrated passenger terminal of 54,000 sq m with a peak handling capacity of 1,337 passengers. Auxiliary Facilities: A 7,000 sq m cargo terminal, a Category-9 fire station, a fuel farm, and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) facilities.

The navigational suite will include an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR), Surface Movement Radar (SMR), and DVOR/DME systems to ensure operational safety and efficiency.