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ORR rejects Lumo Rochdale-London services due to timetable capacity limits

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The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has rejected plans for Lumo to operate daily services between Rochdale and London Euston, concluding that the southern section of the West Coast Main Line lacks the operational capacity to absorb additional traffic without degrading network reliability.

Railway
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ЛёХЕР, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Railway

The physical constraint identified is not a lack of rolling stock or demand, but the absence of sufficient recovery gaps in the current timetable. According to the regulator's assessment, the existing schedule on the heavily used southern leg requires specific voids to allow trains to recover from minor disruptions. Inserting four to six additional daily return services into these windows would remove the buffer necessary for punctuality management.

The rejection is part of a broader finding that the line's resilience has not materially improved since similar applications were denied in 2025. An external review commissioned by the ORR supported this conclusion, noting that adding services would increase the risk of delays cascading to other trains rather than simply filling empty slots.

Specific applications and approved exceptions

Lumo, owned by FirstGroup, had proposed four daily return services on weekdays and Saturdays, and three on Sundays, calling at Manchester Victoria, Eccles, Newton-le-Willows, and Warrington Bank Quay. The operator had targeted a launch date of 2028, a plan backed by Rochdale MP Paul Waugh.

The ORR also rejected parallel applications from Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway Company (WSMR) for four return Wrexham-to-Euston services, and Avanti West Coast for additional Blackpool-to-Euston services. All were deemed incompatible with the current capacity and performance limits of the line.

However, the regulator did approve access for Avanti's existing weekday 19:29 Chester to London Euston service to continue carrying passengers until December 2030, a decision distinct from the new capacity additions that were refused.

Network pressure and operational logic

Stephanie Tobyn, director of strategy, policy, and reform at the ORR, explained that the decision reflects the line's current state of limited resilience. "Our detailed analysis has shown that adding more trains to the current timetable would reduce the ability to recover when disruption occurs," she stated. The physical logic is that a congested track system without recovery space converts isolated delays into system-wide cancellations, thereby reducing the utility of the additional seats offered.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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