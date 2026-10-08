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Total Environment Centre challenges Kogarah data centre proposal against Blue Green Grid rules

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The Total Environment Centre (TEC) has publicly endorsed the New South Wales government's launch of the Blue Green Grid framework under the Sydney Plan, describing it as a necessary structural response to the city's rapid densification. The framework prioritises green infrastructure, the protection of open spaces, and ecological connectivity. Its central mechanism is a dedicated Blue Green Grid Committee, led by Greater Sydney Parklands, which coordinates major state landowners including Sydney Water, Transport for NSW, and the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure. This body uses the grid as a spatial organising measure to balance higher-density housing with liveability and access to nature, relying on Sydney's creeks and rivers to create linear frameworks that link greenspaces via active transport.

Sydney Harbour
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maksym Kozlenko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sydney Harbour

Despite the strategic intent, tensions between high-level policy and local planning realities have emerged. A point of contention is the proposed State Significant Development at the former Kogarah Golf Club site, located on the Cooks River. The proposal for a data centre and/or apartments sits on a site listed as a high-priority green corridor within the Blue Green Grid framework. The TEC argues that this directly undermines the policy's objectives. Specifically, the letter highlights that Water NSW's standard 40-metre riparian vegetated setback for major rivers has not been applied within the Sydney Basin context, a uniform setback deemed necessary for the grid to function effectively. Furthermore, the original planning proposal positioned parkland on the side of the buildings opposite the river, a decision the TEC questions in light of the grid's ecological goals.

Concerns over the definition and construction of "green space" have also surfaced in disputes such as the intended installation of synthetic turf at Callan Park, adjacent to the proposed Iron Cove Bay Baths. The TEC contends that such choices miss the ecological and health points inherent in a blue-green grid approach. These examples serve as cautionary precedents for major urban renewal projects, including Blackwattle Bay and White Bay. The central question posed by the TEC is whether the Blue Green Grid Committee can ensure the framework is enforced on the ground to prevent development from replicating these perceived missteps.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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