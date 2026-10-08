Singapore mortgage costs to rise as Citi downgrades OCBC to sell on stagnant earnings outlook

Singaporean household mortgage costs are poised for potential increases in the near term, driven by rising interest rates that are simultaneously compressing the profits of the three largest domestic banks: OCBC, UOB, and DBS. While these institutions recently hit record share prices, a sharp sell-off occurred on October 8, 2026, as analysts flagged that the benefits of higher rates for borrowers may be offset by banks' rising funding costs. This dynamic suggests that the margin between the interest households pay on loans and the interest banks earn on deposits will not expand as quickly as previously expected, keeping mortgage rates under pressure even as broader financial costs rise.

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The mechanism behind this is the rising cost of funds for banks. As the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA) and other benchmark rates climb, banks must offer higher interest to attract fixed deposits. This increases their operational expenses. Consequently, even though banks earn more on existing variable-rate loans, the net interest margin-the primary source of profit for lenders-faces headwinds. For households, this means that the era of rapid mortgage rate reductions may be pausing, and new loan approvals will likely reflect these higher underlying costs of capital. The competition for quality loans further limits banks' ability to pass on high funding costs to borrowers immediately, creating a temporary squeeze on bank profitability that mirrors the sustained cost of borrowing for families.

Market Volatility and Household Financing Costs

The recent decline in bank stocks serves as a market signal regarding the sustainability of high lending volumes and low credit losses. On Thursday, October 8, OCBC shares fell by 4.29 percent to S$29.00, following a drop of over 5 percent the previous day that erased more than S$8 billion from its market capitalization. UOB shares declined by 5.16 percent to S$40.25, while DBS dropped 4.7 percent to S$73.85. These figures reflect investor caution rather than an immediate change in loan disbursement rules, but they underscore the financial tension within the lending sector. The Citi report that triggered this sell-off downgraded OCBC to a "sell” rating, citing expectations that its third-quarter earnings would be flat compared to the previous year, a stark contrast to the 22 percent growth seen in the second quarter. This stagnation in earnings growth indicates that the margin expansion expected from rising rates is slower to materialize, a condition that directly impacts the pricing power of lenders and, by extension, the interest rates available to homebuyers and refinancers.

For households seeking financing, the key implication is the timing of rate adjustments. Analysts such as Glenn Thum of Phillip Securities Research note that loans take time to reprice at higher rates. This lag means that while banks face immediate higher costs for deposits, the corresponding increase in interest charged to borrowers is delayed. During this interim, banks are competing for fixed deposits to secure their funding base, a competition that prevents them from aggressively cutting rates to attract borrowers. Thus, the effective cost of household debt remains elevated as banks balance their need to fund loans against their need to maintain profit margins. The "sell” rating from Citi, with a target price of S$27.50 for OCBC, signals that investors believe the current premium for these banks may be unwarranted if earnings do not accelerate, a view that correlates with the practical reality that cheaper credit is not forthcoming in the immediate quarter.

Bank Funding Structures and Loan Pricing Dynamics

The specific impact on household costs varies slightly among the major banks due to differences in their loan portfolios. UOB, for instance, has approximately 43 percent of its loans denominated in Singapore dollars, compared to 37-38 percent for both DBS and OCBC. UOB also derives a higher proportion of its revenue from net interest income, at 66 percent, versus about 58 percent for its peers. This structural difference means UOB is more sensitive to changes in local interest rates. If rates continue to rise, UOB may benefit more from improved margins, but it also faces greater exposure to higher funding costs. For a household borrower, this translates to potential variations in how different banks price variable-rate mortgages. The competition among these institutions, while keeping rates in check, also means that the "spread” between the rate offered to depositors and the rate charged to borrowers is a critical variable that determines the true cost of housing finance. As Citi noted, the market may be overestimating the benefit of higher interest rates for banks, suggesting that the relief for borrowers in the form of significantly lower rates should not be anticipated in the short term.

Looking ahead to 2027, analysts predict that earnings growth will slow, supported by loan growth and fee income from wealth management rather than just net interest margins. This shift implies that banks will rely more on non-interest services to maintain profitability, which could stabilize the overall cost of banking services but does not necessarily lower the core cost of borrowing. The resilience of asset quality, with exceptionally low credit losses maintained through economic cycles, suggests that banks have the capacity to sustain lending volumes. However, the risk of higher credit costs in a weaker economic outlook could lead to stricter lending criteria or higher risk premiums for certain borrower segments. For households, the practical takeaway is that while the supply of housing finance remains robust, the price of that finance is being recalibrated. The record-high valuations seen earlier in the year have given way to a more cautious stance, reflecting a market that recognizes the complex interplay between deposit competition, loan repricing lags, and the ultimate cost burden placed on household balance sheets.