No Surprises Act arbitration awards exceed benchmarks by hundreds of dollars for routine tests

The No Surprises Act, designed to protect patients from unexpected medical bills, has succeeded in eliminating direct surprise charges for consumers. However, a new CBS News investigation reveals that the law's dispute resolution mechanism has spawned a lucrative arbitration industry. Providers and specialized middlemen are now extracting payments far above benchmark billing rates, effectively shifting these costs to employer-sponsored health plans and, ultimately, to workers through higher premiums or reduced benefits.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Capitol, Washington, USA

Under the arbitration system established by the Act in 2022, insurers are paying healthcare providers hundreds of dollars for routine lab tests that typically cost between $10 and $30, according to industry researchers. In one documented instance, a plastic surgeon was awarded more than $400,000 for a breast reduction, a procedure for which the insurer had previously paid between $6,000 and $30,000. CBS News analysis of public data indicates that Dr. Norman Rowe routinely received awards around 170 times the benchmark rates for his services. A spokesman for Dr. Rowe countered that insurers manipulate benchmark rates to create "artificially low reimbursement rates," noting that the FairHealth benchmarks used in the process are considered the gold standard by independent market data analysts.

The Mechanics of Arbitration and Rising Disputes

The core of the issue lies in the "baseball-style" or "pendulum" arbitration system. In this process, insurers and providers each propose a rate for a given service without room for negotiation; an arbitrator must choose one of the two suggested figures. According to Leland Robbins, a product leader at Turquoise Health, arbitrators side with providers in more than 85% of cases. Robbins notes that while patients are no longer facing surprise bills, the financial transaction has moved behind closed doors. With 70% of these awards taken out of employer-sponsored plans, consumers face these costs during open enrollment as employers struggle to absorb the increased fees.

The volume of disputes has far exceeded federal projections. During the first six months of 2025, insurers and providers submitted 1.2 million new disputes to the arbitration portal, whereas federal officials had only expected approximately 17,000 cases per year, according to research from the Center on Health Insurance Reforms (CHIR) at Georgetown University. While last year 15 government-certified arbitrators earned fees per case, the number of designated arbitrators has since risen to 17. Collectively, these arbitrators have earned more than $2 billion in fees. Neither the arbitrators nor the entities behind the high volumes of cases agreed to on-camera interviews with CBS News.

Intermediaries and Legislative Response

The arbitration provision has also created an opportunity for intermediaries to guide providers through the process. Companies like HaloMD, which bills itself as an expert in No Surprises Act cases, take a cut of the settled amounts. Critics argue these firms demand higher sums on behalf of providers, leading to large settlements that drive up overall healthcare costs. HaloMD, along with TeamHealth and Radiology Partners, accounted for the highest number of arbitration cases under the Act. Halo states it has made more than $1 billion for its clients, routinely earning awards nine times the benchmark rates, though it has not disclosed the specific percentage it takes as a fee.

New Jersey House Rep. Frank Pallone, the lead sponsor of the No Surprises Act, attributes the system's breakdown in part to private equity firms that are increasingly purchasing anesthesiology, radiology, and emergency room practices. Pallone acknowledges that while he believed providers should be paid in-network rates, he introduced the arbitration system as the only viable path to eliminating surprise billing at the time. "I knew it was not going to go well, but I didn't know it was going to be this bad," Pallone said. He plans to introduce legislation to eliminate the arbitration process entirely, stipulating that providers be paid in-network rates even if they are out-of-network, and to exclude "ghost rates" from benchmark calculations to prevent artificial suppression of reimbursement levels.