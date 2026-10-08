World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

U.S. households pay 62% more for water over decade amid infrastructure gaps

World

U.S. households are paying significantly more for water access, with annual bills rising by 62% over the past decade to an average of $531. This increase adds a substantial financial burden on families, compounding existing pressures from rising food costs. The actual expense varies sharply depending on whether the local infrastructure is run by a private entity or a municipal government. Households connected to private systems pay an average of $823 per year, which is $329 higher than the $494 average for those served by municipal utilities.

Water meters
Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Evgeny Samarin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Water meters

Geographic location dictates the cost of basic water access with extreme variance. In Hempstead, New York, the average annual bill is just $133. In stark contrast, residents of San Jose, California, where the San Jose Water company manages the infrastructure, pay $1,416 annually-a 163% increase from ten years ago. State-level averages reflect these disparities: Idaho has some of the lowest rates at $286 across its three largest systems, while West Virginia, a state with high poverty rates, records the highest costs. The two largest systems there, operated by American Water, charge an average of $1,383 per year.

The driver of these rising costs is the physical necessity to replace aging infrastructure and adapt systems to climate-related stressors. This work is becoming more difficult due to reduced federal support. A 2025 report from the American Society of Civil Engineers indicates that since fiscal year 2022, Congress has allocated at least $1 billion less to the federal state water infrastructure fund than the law permits.

The scale of the required capital investment is vast. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that $625 billion is needed in the next two years to upgrade water supply systems and meet sanitation standards. These figures are based on data from Food and Water Watch, which analyzed the 500 largest municipal systems serving 155 million people. The analysis calculated costs for approximately 60,000 gallons of water-the estimated annual volume for drinking, bathing, and laundry for a typical household-and excluded separate charges for wastewater or stormwater, which are often billed independently.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Business
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Americas
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Russian driving exams: What new camera rules will not tell you Andrey Mihayloff Childhood obesity crisis: Governments forced to reshape food environment Alexander Shtorm Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle Lyuba Lulko
NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Last materials
Federal government allocates $77 million for Arctic Bay small craft harbour
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
2026 Autumn Palette: Using Saturated Colors for Contrast
Certain cat breeds are genetically predisposed to constant vocalization
Glasgow company dissolutions jump 23% as administrative shells clear the register
Ten car parts worth cleaning before replacement
The myth of anti-aging bangs: Why hair structure trumps calendar
Clean feathers are essential for bird thermoregulation in winter
Birmingham proposes physical street alterations at ten schools
Porsche Confirms 718 Boxster and Cayman Will Transition Exclusively to Electric Powertrains by 2028
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.