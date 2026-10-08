U.S. households pay 62% more for water over decade amid infrastructure gaps

U.S. households are paying significantly more for water access, with annual bills rising by 62% over the past decade to an average of $531. This increase adds a substantial financial burden on families, compounding existing pressures from rising food costs. The actual expense varies sharply depending on whether the local infrastructure is run by a private entity or a municipal government. Households connected to private systems pay an average of $823 per year, which is $329 higher than the $494 average for those served by municipal utilities.

Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Evgeny Samarin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Water meters

Geographic location dictates the cost of basic water access with extreme variance. In Hempstead, New York, the average annual bill is just $133. In stark contrast, residents of San Jose, California, where the San Jose Water company manages the infrastructure, pay $1,416 annually-a 163% increase from ten years ago. State-level averages reflect these disparities: Idaho has some of the lowest rates at $286 across its three largest systems, while West Virginia, a state with high poverty rates, records the highest costs. The two largest systems there, operated by American Water, charge an average of $1,383 per year.

The driver of these rising costs is the physical necessity to replace aging infrastructure and adapt systems to climate-related stressors. This work is becoming more difficult due to reduced federal support. A 2025 report from the American Society of Civil Engineers indicates that since fiscal year 2022, Congress has allocated at least $1 billion less to the federal state water infrastructure fund than the law permits.

The scale of the required capital investment is vast. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that $625 billion is needed in the next two years to upgrade water supply systems and meet sanitation standards. These figures are based on data from Food and Water Watch, which analyzed the 500 largest municipal systems serving 155 million people. The analysis calculated costs for approximately 60,000 gallons of water-the estimated annual volume for drinking, bathing, and laundry for a typical household-and excluded separate charges for wastewater or stormwater, which are often billed independently.