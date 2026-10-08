Federal government allocates $77 million for Arctic Bay small craft harbour

The federal government has allocated $77 million to construct a multi-use small craft harbour in Arctic Bay, a project designed to alter how the community accesses and moves goods by water. Construction began in August and is scheduled to continue until 2029, with the facility expected to become operational during the following open water season.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Arctic station

According to a Fisheries and Oceans Canada press release issued on October 2, the infrastructure will include a breakwater, a launch ramp, a fixed wharf for larger vessels, floating wharves for small craft, and dredging work for the harbour basin and entrance channel. The initiative is part of broader federal efforts to support development in northern communities, as stated in the release.

Pilitak Enterprises Ltd., an Inuit-owned construction company based in Iqaluit, is the contracted builder. The agreement between the company and the hamlet includes an Inuit benefits plan intended to support local training and employment opportunities.

Lori Idlout, the Member of Parliament for Nunavut, addressed the project's implications in the release, stating that the harbour aims to create opportunities for hunters, fishers, and families to increase their independence. She noted that food sovereignty and economic prosperity are expected to follow this improved infrastructure.