Birmingham proposes physical street alterations at ten schools

Ten schools in Birmingham are facing specific physical alterations to their immediate street networks, designed to alter vehicle behaviour and reduce pavement encroachment. The measures, proposed under the city council's Safer School Journeys programme, move beyond general signage to modify the geometry of junctions and the flow of traffic on specific road segments.

The proposals are funded via the Clean Air Zone and aim to address road safety concerns while improving air quality and encouraging active travel. The physical changes vary by location but rely on three primary mechanical interventions: one-way systems to dictate traffic direction, junction narrowing to reduce turning speeds, and the installation of bollards to prevent vehicles from occupying footway space.

Geometric constraints on specific routes

At St Benedicts Primary School in Small Heath, the proposal involves imposing one-way restrictions on Heather Road and St Benedicts Road. This creates a controlled flow of traffic around the school, with junction narrowing where these roads meet Coventry Road. The aim is to slow vehicles at the crossing point, removing the option for high-speed through-traffic that currently bypasses the pedestrian priority.

Similarly, Thornton Primary School will see one-way systems introduced on St Agathas Road and Thornton Road. Junctions at both ends of St Agathas Road are to be narrowed, with raised crossings added. This physical restriction forces drivers to approach the school grounds at a lower speed and from a designated direction, eliminating two-way conflicts at the entry points.

In Kitts Green, Lift Lea Forest faces a one-way order on Hurstcroft Road from Ridpool Road to Eddish Road. A raised junction table is proposed at the crossroads of Hurstcroft Road and Ridpool Road, physically altering the vertical profile of the road to discourage high-speed turns. Double kerbing and bollards or planters are also included to ensure the footway remains clear of parked vehicles, a common source of congestion and safety hazards at school gates.

Visibility and access modifications

Where physical barriers or flow changes are not the primary focus, the proposals target driver perception and pedestrian space. At Hall Green Primary School and Yorkmead Primary, coloured road surfacing and road markings are proposed to signal the approach to a school area. Yorkmead additionally features a raised table at the crossroads of York Road and Russell Road, narrowing the junction to slow traffic.

Robin Hood Academy in Hall Green will see junction narrowing and raised crossings at Pitmaston Road, Arkley Road, and Hazelville Road/Wellfield Road. Repainting of existing speed cushions and School Keep Clear markings aims to restore visibility of these traffic-calming features. A bus stop relocation is included to reduce congestion during peak arrival and departure times.

Acocks Green Primary School will receive coloured surfacing, double yellow lines to prevent waiting on the carriageway, and bollards to stop pavement parking. Regents Park Community Primary School faces raised crossings at Camelot Way and Arthur Street, with bollards at crossing points to keep them clear. Part of Camelot Way is proposed for closure, reducing through-traffic and creating a quieter, safer space for the immediate school environment.

At Anglesey Primary School in Lozells, a zebra crossing is to be relocated for improved visibility, accompanied by tactile paving to assist pedestrians with visual impairments. Double yellow lines will be added to improve visibility and safety. Mayfield School will see wider pavements on Heathfield Road to increase space for walking and wheeling, along with new crossing points and clearer signage with coloured surfacing.

These measures align with the city's Road Harm Reduction Strategy, which adopts the Vision Zero goal of eliminating road deaths and serious injuries. The programme supports the West Midlands 'Kids Streets' initiative, aiming to design streets with the specific physical needs of children in mind. Consultations for these proposals close later this month, with details available on the Birmingham Be Heard website.