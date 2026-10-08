World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Madhya Pradesh expands cheetah habitat to Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

World » Asia

Madhya Pradesh has expanded its cheetah conservation footprint with the introduction of a third habitat in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav oversaw the release of two cheetahs-a male named Vyom and a female named Neera-into the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district on Wednesday.

Cheetah baby
Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain
Cheetah baby

This move marks a strategic progression in the state's reintroduction programme. The Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve now joins Kuno National Park and the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary as official sites for cheetah habitation. The expansion suggests a shift from initial experimental containment toward a more distributed spatial model for the species within the state's geography.

Parallel to the ecological expansion, the state government is implementing a financial model designed to mitigate the friction between wildlife conservation and local livelihoods. Chief Minister Yadav highlighted a revenue-sharing mechanism where a portion of the income generated from wildlife sanctuaries is distributed among surrounding village communities. Of the ₹80 crore collected from the state's sanctuaries this year, ₹20 crore has already been disbursed to local residents.

A notable policy shift is currently under review by the Cabinet to address gaps in the current distribution system. The government intends to amend regulations to ensure that larger landholders, who were previously excluded from these benefits, are now eligible for their share of tourism revenue.

To further integrate the local economy with the tourism sector, the state is incentivising the development of homestays within buffer zones. Villagers are being encouraged to convert portions of their residences into tourist accommodations, with the government providing subsidies ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh per unit. This initiative aims to transform the buffer zones from mere restrictive boundaries into economic corridors for the resident population.

In addition to the cheetah project, the conclusion of Wildlife Conservation Week saw the release of the Vulture Population Assessment-2026 report. The data indicates a 123 per cent increase in the vulture population across Madhya Pradesh, which the state administration cites as evidence of the broader success of its conservation measures.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Chile's Santiago Floods Expose Drainage Capacity Limits
World
Chile's Santiago Floods Expose Drainage Capacity Limits
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Asia
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Business
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts
UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy
Childhood obesity crisis: Governments forced to reshape food environment Alexander Shtorm Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle Lyuba Lulko Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran Yury Bocharov
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Caspian Sea Level Decline Forces Expansion of Volga Delta No-Fishing Zone
Caspian Sea Level Decline Forces Expansion of Volga Delta No-Fishing Zone
Last materials
Uzbekistan's economy projected to grow 7.9% by 2026, outpacing Central Asia
Former CIA Official Admits Diverting $194 Million via Fraudulent Classified Programs
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Childhood obesity crisis: Governments forced to reshape food environment
Catalan Parliament Speaker: Corruption Education Instead of Prison
Yokohama University researchers use water as sole hydrogen source for pyridine hydrogenation
Chile's Santiago Floods Expose Drainage Capacity Limits
Argentina Tax Revenue Drops 3.8% Despite 2% GDP Growth Projection
Magdeburg stages a blueprint for a change of power in Germany
Kyrgyzstan Allocates 5.8 Billion Som for Asman Airlines Fleet Expansion
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.