Madhya Pradesh expands cheetah habitat to Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh has expanded its cheetah conservation footprint with the introduction of a third habitat in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav oversaw the release of two cheetahs-a male named Vyom and a female named Neera-into the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district on Wednesday.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Cheetah baby

This move marks a strategic progression in the state's reintroduction programme. The Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve now joins Kuno National Park and the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary as official sites for cheetah habitation. The expansion suggests a shift from initial experimental containment toward a more distributed spatial model for the species within the state's geography.

Parallel to the ecological expansion, the state government is implementing a financial model designed to mitigate the friction between wildlife conservation and local livelihoods. Chief Minister Yadav highlighted a revenue-sharing mechanism where a portion of the income generated from wildlife sanctuaries is distributed among surrounding village communities. Of the ₹80 crore collected from the state's sanctuaries this year, ₹20 crore has already been disbursed to local residents.

A notable policy shift is currently under review by the Cabinet to address gaps in the current distribution system. The government intends to amend regulations to ensure that larger landholders, who were previously excluded from these benefits, are now eligible for their share of tourism revenue.

To further integrate the local economy with the tourism sector, the state is incentivising the development of homestays within buffer zones. Villagers are being encouraged to convert portions of their residences into tourist accommodations, with the government providing subsidies ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh per unit. This initiative aims to transform the buffer zones from mere restrictive boundaries into economic corridors for the resident population.

In addition to the cheetah project, the conclusion of Wildlife Conservation Week saw the release of the Vulture Population Assessment-2026 report. The data indicates a 123 per cent increase in the vulture population across Madhya Pradesh, which the state administration cites as evidence of the broader success of its conservation measures.