Uzbekistan's economy projected to grow 7.9% by 2026, outpacing Central Asia

Uzbekistan is projected to significantly outperform its neighbors in economic growth, with the World Bank forecasting a 7.9% expansion for 2026. This figure places the country well ahead of the broader Central Asian regional average, which is expected to grow by 5.8% in the same period.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Mosque

The drivers behind this momentum are primarily domestic and consumption-based. According to the World Bank, growth is being sustained by robust internal demand, an increase in real wages, and a favorable labor market. These factors are further bolstered by steady remittance inflows from migrant workers, a rise in tourism, and continued state investment. However, the report notes that rising energy costs remain a persistent pressure point for the economy.

Beyond immediate macroeconomic indicators, the World Bank highlights a structural inflection point regarding productivity and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While currently less than 10% of companies in the region utilize AI-mostly for basic tasks-the potential for a productivity leap is significant. The bank estimates that roughly 20% of the region's workforce performs roles that could be substantially transformed by AI integration.

For Uzbekistan to translate this potential into measurable output, the World Bank argues that the focus must shift toward structural readiness. Current barriers include a deficit in specialized technical skills, poor data compatibility, and insufficient computing power. To bridge this gap, the organization emphasizes the need to upgrade basic educational and managerial skills, while adapting social protection systems and labor market institutions.

Paradoxically, the region already possesses the physical foundations for a digital transition-namely widespread mobile connectivity, available energy resources, and a pool of qualified technical specialists. The World Bank suggests that the primary risk over the next decade is not the disruptive nature of AI, but rather the risk of under-adoption and slow adaptation.

This growth trajectory aligns with a broader shift in the country's social structure. Previous World Bank analysis indicates a sharp expansion of the Uzbek middle class, which grew from 37% in 2021 to over 72% by 2025, providing a wider demographic base for the domestic demand driving the 2026 projections.