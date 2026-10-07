Former CIA Official Admits Diverting $194 Million via Fraudulent Classified Programs

David J. Rush, a former senior CIA official, pleaded guilty to wire fraud for diverting approximately $194 million from the U. S. government, a sum that includes over $40 million in gold bars and Florida real estate acquired through fabricated classified programs.

Rush, 49, of Ashburn, Virginia, admitted to creating a bogus "highly classified" government program to justify buying luxury properties in Palm Beach and Hobe Sound, Florida, with the intent to resell them for personal profit. According to court records, he also concocted a fake "sensitive government activity" to obtain the gold bars. The Justice Department states these fraudulent actions resulted in total losses of $194 million to the federal government.

The scope of the fraud

Prosecutors allege Rush abused his position to authorize expenditures that benefited him personally. This includes more than $1.8 million in privately chartered flights he used at government expense. In a separate incident several months before his arrest, Rush attempted to fraudulently release $100 million from a government contract. He directed a transfer of approximately $145 million to a holding company formed under his direction, using those funds to acquire four luxury properties in Florida.

Beyond the real estate and gold, Rush is accused of lying to colleagues and government contractors about his military and academic credentials. Court filings indicate he falsely claimed to be a former Navy pilot with degrees from Clemson University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Investigators determined he did not serve as a Navy pilot and did not attend either institution. He enlisted in the Navy in 1997 and was honorably discharged from the U. S. Navy Reserve as a lieutenant in 2015. During his employment, he also fraudulently claimed tens of thousands of dollars in compensation for military leave despite having already been discharged.

The plea deal includes an admission that Rush provided a foreign government official with the identity of a U. S. government secret source, though the filing does not specify the foreign nation. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff is scheduled to sentence Rush on Jan. 28 in Alexandria, Virginia. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Investigation and aftermath

Following an internal CIA investigation that turned up evidence of the crimes, the agency referred the matter to the FBI. Investigators searched Rush's home on May 19, 2026, seizing approximately 300 gold bars, roughly $2 million in U. S. currency, and about 35 luxury watches. A judge ordered Rush held without bond after his initial appearance.

Defense attorney Jessica Carmichael had previously argued that the gold bars were a "nonissue," stating that Rush properly obtained them and kept them locked in a safe in his basement, and that he never claimed they were his. Carmichael declined to comment after the guilty plea.

"Federal employees are entrusted with serving the American people, not themselves," Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated that Rush "abused his position and betrayed the public trust," adding that he should be held fully accountable for his actions.