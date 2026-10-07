Catalan Parliament Speaker: Corruption Education Instead of Prison

In a development that underscores a perhaps unconventional approach to justice, the former president of the Catalan Parliament, Laura Borràs, will not serve jail time. Instead, she is set to undergo 25 hours of education on corruption prevention. This educational requirement is part of a suspended sentence, contingent on her not committing any new intentional crimes for five years.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Juanedc from Zaragoza, España is licensed under Flickr Barceloneta beach, Catalonia, Spain

The Genesis of the Case: A Friend's Contracts

The case against Borràs stems from her tenure prior to her rise in national politics, specifically from her leadership of the Institute of Catalan Literature (ICL) between 2013 and 2018. The court determined that during this period, Borràs artificially fragmented the work for the creation and maintenance of the ICL's online resources into 18 small contracts, totaling €335,700. This maneuver was designed to bypass public bidding processes, allowing the contracts to be awarded to a favored contractor, programmer Isaías Herrero.

Crucially, Herrero was identified as a friend of Borràs. Court documents indicated a friendly relationship between them, and Borràs's actions were aimed at ensuring he received these contracts. To create a facade of competition, fictitious bids from other contractors were employed. The court concluded that Borràs was aware of the illegality of this scheme.

Absence of Personal Enrichment: A Key Factor

Notably, the court did not find evidence that Borràs sought personal financial gain from these transactions. The work was indeed performed, and no proof of inflated costs or any transfer of funds to Borràs was presented. This scenario presents an unusual situation: a high-ranking official risked her career and reputation to secure state contracts for a friend.

While close relationships between public officials and recipients of state funds invariably raise questions about conflicts of interest and potential informal quid pro quo arrangements—where a friend might offer favors, gifts, or financial compensation in return—such speculation remains precisely that in Borràs's case. The court established no kickbacks, gifts, or diversion of funds to Borràs. There is no basis to assert otherwise.

Judicial Revisions and Government Intervention

In 2023, the High Court of Catalonia sentenced Borràs to four years, six months, and one day in prison for malfeasance and document forgery. However, the same court deemed this lengthy sentence excessive and recommended a partial pardon from the government. The absence of established personal enrichment was a significant factor in this consideration.

In July 2026, the Spanish government followed this recommendation, commuting the prison sentence to two years, citing considerations of justice and equality. Other consequences of the verdict, including a lengthy ban from holding public office, remained in effect.

Suspended Sentence and Educational Mandate

Following the reduction of her sentence, the possibility of suspending its execution, as permitted by Spanish law, became available. The High Court of Catalonia exercised this provision: Borràs will avoid prison, provided she commits no new intentional offenses for five years and completes a minimum of 25 hours of training in public administration and corruption prevention.

This educational course is not an unprecedented measure invented specifically for Borràs. The Spanish Criminal Code allows for the assignment of educational programs when suspending sentences. However, its application in this particular case draws significant attention: an individual who once headed a public institution and was privy to procurement regulations will now study how to prevent corruption violations.

Consequently, an initial sentence of four and a half years in prison was first reduced to two, and then transformed into a five-year probationary period accompanied by 25 hours of education. This outcome is attributed not to personal circumstances or health issues, but to the court's own assessment that the initial penalty was excessive, given the lack of proven personal enrichment and the fact that the state-funded work was completed.

Questioning the Efficacy of Education Over Enforcement

The extent to which a few hours of instruction can fundamentally alter an experienced politician's approach to public procurement remains an open question. International anti-corruption practices predominantly emphasize transparency in bidding, robust conflict-of-interest controls, thorough auditing, and strict accountability for violations.

While educational courses can serve as a supplement to these mechanisms, it is debatable whether they can effectively replace them as the primary means of deterring corruption.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.