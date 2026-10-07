World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Chile's Santiago Floods Expose Drainage Capacity Limits

World

A frontal weather system traversing Chile's Metropolitan Region has exposed a critical gap between the design capacity of drainage collectors and actual precipitation volumes. According to the Chilean Meteorological Service (DMC), additional rainfall of up to 30 mm was expected through the morning, a volume that exceeded the localized water discharge capability of major transport hubs. By 9:00 PM local time, this infrastructure failure had resulted in physical road blockages and mass power outages, leaving 13,035 subscribers without electricity in the Metropolitan Region.

Rainwater runoff during rain
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Rainwater runoff during rain

The primary point of failure was the Ruta 5 highway. In the Rondizzoni sector, northbound traffic toward Santiago was reduced to a single open lane out of three due to water accumulation. Although maintenance crews were on site, the passage capacity had dropped to a critical threshold for freight traffic. On the route toward Santiago, cargo transport was physically halted; one truck was submerged almost entirely in water. The driver escaped injury, but the freight route was effectively broken. In the Avenida Departamental area, rainwater collectors were overwhelmed, with water surfacing and rendering road markings invisible on Avenida Departamental, Avenida Lo Valledor, and Gran Avenida.

In the southern part of the Metropolitan Region, underground passages were closed. Sections of Avenida Colón in San Bernardo were impassable, as were stretches of Avenida Lo Espejo and Avenida Lo Valledor. For passenger vehicles, these conditions represented not merely delay but complete inability to pass; entering such zones guaranteed engine damage and loss of traction. This turned local under-bridge areas into hard dead ends for the entire southern periphery of Santiago.

Large-scale power outages were concentrated in the communes of Providencia (2,807 subscribers), Melipilla (2,742), and Calera de Tango (2,568). This geography reflected zones where infrastructure load exceeded resilience limits. In the Valparaíso province, 5,413 subscribers remained without power, while the O'Higgins region reported 2,920. In Providencia, the failure of traffic lights at the intersection of Pucuro and Los Leones already resulted in collisions. In Maipú, a strong gas odor was reported in the Los Rosales sector, prompting a response from fire crews and Metrogas utilities.

Residential areas located below street level or near waterways faced direct flooding. In Puente Alto, water entered private homes in the San Gerónimo sector between San Pedro and Ejército Libertador. A resident near the San Gerónimo medical post reported that both their home and neighboring structures were flooded. In the Metro Tobalaba area, water accumulation blocked both vehicular and pedestrian movement, cutting off access to the metro station and residential blocks. The most severe conditions were recorded in the communes of San Miguel, Maipú, San Bernardo, El Bosque, Lo Espejo, and Recoleta.

The Santa Marta channel in Maipú emerged as a critical point of concern. The mayor visited the site personally to assess the risk of a breach. Municipal data indicated that previously completed engineering works had allowed authorities to hold back the water level, preventing direct overflow into residential zones. However, the area remained under intensified monitoring.

The Emergency Agency (Senapred) declared a "Pre-alert Early Warning" for the Metropolitan Region. The Geological Service (Sernageomin) assessed the risk of mudflows and landslides as high in coastal ranges, valleys, and foothills, but low in high mountain masses. This indicated a dual threat to cities located in valleys: not only immediate flooding, but the potential for roads and residential areas to be buried by rock debris from the slopes.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
World
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Columnists
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Business
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts
UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle Lyuba Lulko Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran Yury Bocharov Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again Andrey Mihayloff
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Caspian Sea Level Decline Forces Expansion of Volga Delta No-Fishing Zone
Caspian Sea Level Decline Forces Expansion of Volga Delta No-Fishing Zone
Last materials
Collins Lake First Nation faces funding uncertainty after wildfire due to status outside Indian Act
Over 40% of Indians view government's approach to US as 'too accommodating'
Over a third of adults unknowingly live risking heart attacks and strokes
Cherry mocha polish: Matte texture for autumn nail longevity
Why cats mimic kitten behaviors to show trust in their owners
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Mazda weighs Isuzu vs. Changan platforms for next-gen BT-50
Housing Benefit rules align with Universal Credit to prevent working more from reducing disposable income
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Low-impact home strength training to maintain independence after 50
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.