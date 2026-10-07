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Argentina Tax Revenue Drops 3.8% Despite 2% GDP Growth Projection

World

Tax revenue in Argentina is failing to reflect the country's current economic growth trajectory. Data covering the first eight months of the year shows a 3.8% decline in collections, even as the economy experiences moderate expansion. Analysts estimate the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) may grow by approximately 2% by the end of the year.

Typically, a drop in state revenue signals a contraction in production volume or business activity. However, the divergence in Argentina suggests a different mechanism at play: the tax base is not expanding in proportion to the economy's growth. Projections indicate that real tax revenues, adjusted for inflation, may remain flat compared to the previous year despite positive GDP growth. This disconnect between nominal economic expansion and actual state income highlights the need to examine the structure of the tax base and the specific conditions under which funds are withdrawn from circulation.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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