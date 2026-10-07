Magdeburg stages a blueprint for a change of power in Germany

Tobias Rausch, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has been elected chairman of the Saxon-Anhalt state parliament, marking a historic first in the Federal Republic of Germany as a representative of this party assumes leadership of a regional legislative body. The result followed the September 6, 2026, state parliamentary elections, where the AfD secured 43.8% of the vote. During the secret ballot for the chairmanship, 48 deputies voted in favor of Rausch. Given that the AfD faction and the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) hold a combined total of only 44 seats, at least four deputies from traditional parties-who had publicly declared a boycott of the AfD-cast votes for Rausch, effectively breaching the established political taboo against cooperation with the party.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Olaf Kosinsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Annalena Baerbock

The BSW justified its official support for Rausch by citing the democratic tradition of appointing the largest faction's representative to the speakership. In December, elections for the head of the Saxon-Anhalt state government will take place, with Ulrich Sigmund of the AfD as a candidate. Analysis suggests Sigmund has significant chances of success, driven by potential hidden support within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and expected backing from members of the BSW, despite public statements by BSW leader Sarah Wagenknecht against voting for him.

Should the AfD achieve a dual victory in this region, it would precipitate a profound internal split within the CDU, which maintains a strict prohibition on collaboration with the AfD. Overcoming this taboo in one state is expected to normalize cooperation with the AfD in Thuringia and Saxony, where the party also holds substantial influence. The situation is further complicated by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), which classifies the eastern AfD as a "proven right-wing extremist” organization. This classification is reported to paralyze local security operations and strain relations between Magdeburg and the federal government, potentially leading to legal and administrative conflicts between ministries and agencies.

Observers anticipate that Berlin may increase financial pressure on Saxon-Anhalt by restricting subsidies. However, this approach risks a counterproductive political effect. By framing federal actions as punishment for the "democratic choice” of eastern citizens by "sated Berlin elites,” the AfD could consolidate its position as the sole defender of regional interests. This dynamic may strengthen the party's standing in future elections and deepen the mental and economic divide between East and West, transforming the state government into a "besieged fortress” with a radicalized and loyal electorate.

While the AfD is a nationalist party, its stated objective is not the dissolution of the Federal Republic or the separation of the eastern states, but rather the acquisition of federal power to alter the country's course. If the AfD or coalitions involving the party become established in Saxon-Anhalt, Thuringia, and Saxony, these states could form a unified opposition block in the Bundesrat, the upper house of the German parliament. Such a bloc would possess the collective ability to sabotage and block federal legislation from Berlin, potentially paralyzing national governance. The likelihood of the AfD eventually reaching federal power is viewed as significant, particularly given that traditional parties are currently focused more on security threats than on improving living standards.