World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Magdeburg stages a blueprint for a change of power in Germany

World

Tobias Rausch, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has been elected chairman of the Saxon-Anhalt state parliament, marking a historic first in the Federal Republic of Germany as a representative of this party assumes leadership of a regional legislative body. The result followed the September 6, 2026, state parliamentary elections, where the AfD secured 43.8% of the vote. During the secret ballot for the chairmanship, 48 deputies voted in favor of Rausch. Given that the AfD faction and the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) hold a combined total of only 44 seats, at least four deputies from traditional parties-who had publicly declared a boycott of the AfD-cast votes for Rausch, effectively breaching the established political taboo against cooperation with the party.

Annalena Baerbock
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Olaf Kosinsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Annalena Baerbock

The BSW justified its official support for Rausch by citing the democratic tradition of appointing the largest faction's representative to the speakership. In December, elections for the head of the Saxon-Anhalt state government will take place, with Ulrich Sigmund of the AfD as a candidate. Analysis suggests Sigmund has significant chances of success, driven by potential hidden support within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and expected backing from members of the BSW, despite public statements by BSW leader Sarah Wagenknecht against voting for him.

Should the AfD achieve a dual victory in this region, it would precipitate a profound internal split within the CDU, which maintains a strict prohibition on collaboration with the AfD. Overcoming this taboo in one state is expected to normalize cooperation with the AfD in Thuringia and Saxony, where the party also holds substantial influence. The situation is further complicated by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), which classifies the eastern AfD as a "proven right-wing extremist” organization. This classification is reported to paralyze local security operations and strain relations between Magdeburg and the federal government, potentially leading to legal and administrative conflicts between ministries and agencies.

Observers anticipate that Berlin may increase financial pressure on Saxon-Anhalt by restricting subsidies. However, this approach risks a counterproductive political effect. By framing federal actions as punishment for the "democratic choice” of eastern citizens by "sated Berlin elites,” the AfD could consolidate its position as the sole defender of regional interests. This dynamic may strengthen the party's standing in future elections and deepen the mental and economic divide between East and West, transforming the state government into a "besieged fortress” with a radicalized and loyal electorate.

While the AfD is a nationalist party, its stated objective is not the dissolution of the Federal Republic or the separation of the eastern states, but rather the acquisition of federal power to alter the country's course. If the AfD or coalitions involving the party become established in Saxon-Anhalt, Thuringia, and Saxony, these states could form a unified opposition block in the Bundesrat, the upper house of the German parliament. Such a bloc would possess the collective ability to sabotage and block federal legislation from Berlin, potentially paralyzing national governance. The likelihood of the AfD eventually reaching federal power is viewed as significant, particularly given that traditional parties are currently focused more on security threats than on improving living standards.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
World
Over 40% of Indians view government's approach to US as 'too accommodating'
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Real life stories
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts
UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle Lyuba Lulko Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran Yury Bocharov Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again Andrey Mihayloff
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Caspian Sea Level Decline Forces Expansion of Volga Delta No-Fishing Zone
Caspian Sea Level Decline Forces Expansion of Volga Delta No-Fishing Zone
Last materials
Collins Lake First Nation faces funding uncertainty after wildfire due to status outside Indian Act
Over 40% of Indians view government's approach to US as 'too accommodating'
Over a third of adults unknowingly live risking heart attacks and strokes
Cherry mocha polish: Matte texture for autumn nail longevity
Why cats mimic kitten behaviors to show trust in their owners
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Mazda weighs Isuzu vs. Changan platforms for next-gen BT-50
Housing Benefit rules align with Universal Credit to prevent working more from reducing disposable income
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Low-impact home strength training to maintain independence after 50
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.