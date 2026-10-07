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Kyrgyzstan Allocates 5.8 Billion Som for Asman Airlines Fleet Expansion

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is intensifying efforts to modernize its national aviation infrastructure, focusing on fleet renewal and the restoration of international safety certifications. During the 93rd anniversary celebrations of Kyrgyz civil aviation, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, detailed the state's current financial commitments to the sector.

Airbus passenger liner takes off at dusk against the background of the airport
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Oksana Lazarenko is licensed under All rights reserved
Airbus passenger liner takes off at dusk against the background of the airport

The government has allocated over 5.836 billion som this year specifically for the expansion of the Asman Airlines fleet. A key component of this capital expenditure is the procurement of two Airbus A321 aircraft. This investment is framed as a strategic move to enhance the competitiveness of the national carrier and expand its reach to major global destinations.

Beyond the direct acquisition of hardware, the state is focusing on regulatory alignment. Kasymaliev highlighted a significant milestone for the industry: the removal of Kyrgyzstan from the European Union's aviation "blacklist." The administration indicated that work is ongoing to finalize all necessary regulatory requirements to ensure sustained compliance with international safety standards.

The objective of these combined measures-financial investment in modern narrow-body aircraft and the restoration of EU safety status-is to shift the national aviation sector toward a model capable of providing secure and qualitatively competitive services on the international market.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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