Collins Lake First Nation faces funding uncertainty after wildfire due to status outside Indian Act

The devastating wildfire that ravaged Namaygoosisagagun First Nation's (Collins Lake) community in July has illuminated a critical legal and logistical quandary: the absence of the community from the framework of the Indian Act. This unique legal standing means that the millions of dollars typically allocated for post-disaster recovery in other First Nations are not automatically available to Namaygoosisagagun. The direct consequence is a necessity for the community to negotiate its status and secure reconstruction funding through a direct dialogue with the federal government—a process that has been underway since 2018 and remains unresolved.

Photo: Skeezix1000 by Gary J. Wood, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Canada

Namaygoosisagagun First Nation is situated on the northern edge of Collins Lake, a remote location approximately 250 kilometers north of Thunder Bay. When the wildfire raged through the area this past July, residents were compelled to flee by boat, abandoning their homes and essential infrastructure to the flames.

Uncertainty in the Wake of Disaster

During a September 29 meeting with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, Chief Helen Paavola articulated the profound uncertainty this legal ambiguity imposes on the scale and nature of the recovery efforts. "What are we rebuilding?” Paavola questioned, as reported by APTN News. “Are we just going back to what our community was? How many structures? So, they're very good questions.”

Minister Gull-Masty affirmed Ottawa's commitment to providing assistance but stressed that the community bears the responsibility for defining the scope of its needs. "What kind of support does she need? How do you work with your members to define how that rebuild is going to look like? And, most importantly, how do you support them through also living through a very traumatic experience of losing the community?” the Minister stated.

The Path to Healing and Reconstruction

The significant distance separating the community's current temporary locations from the ancestral lands at Collins Lake remains a crucial element in the recovery narrative. While residents have not yet returned to reside in the area, they have made excursions to assess the extent of the damage. Chief Paavola noted that community members have been actively clearing fallen trees and have erected six large prospector tents to accommodate those who wish to visit the site.

"We are planning a trip to go home. How long we stay there, we're not sure yet,” Paavola shared. "Because, we are taking our Elders up there and we'll see how safe it is for them. And, even the rest of us… we want to go home.” Paavola emphasized that the proximity to the lake and the land itself is considered vital for the community's emotional recovery from the trauma of displacement. "To be on the land, to be near our lake, you know, I think that's going to help us to heal,” she expressed.

As the members of Namaygoosisagagun First Nation continue to grapple with isolation and the profound disruption to their daily lives, the path forward hinges on the resolution of the community's legal standing and the specific terms of federal support for rebuilding in this remote northern locale.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.