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Over 40% of Indians view government's approach to US as 'too accommodating'

World

A recent survey conducted by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) reveals a notable tension between India's strategic autonomy and public perception, with a significant portion of the population viewing the government's diplomatic posture toward global superpowers as overly lenient.

The study, carried out by French market research firm Ipsos across 11 G20 nations-including Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, South Africa, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom-sampled approximately 1,000 representative adults per country. The findings highlight a specific domestic critique in India regarding the balance of power in bilateral relations.

When evaluating the approach toward the United States, 41 per cent of Indian respondents characterised the government as "too accommodating," the highest share among the options provided. This sentiment outweighs those who view the relationship as "too confrontational" (27 per cent) or "about right" (21 per cent). While India ranks seventh globally in terms of dissatisfaction with US ties, it trails behind European nations like France, the UK, and Italy, and Germany, where 58 per cent of respondents felt their government was too soft on the US administration.

The perception of China mirrors this trend of perceived leniency, though with slightly different distribution. Approximately 34 per cent of Indians believe the government is "too accommodating" toward Beijing, while 28 per cent view the approach as "about right" and 25 per cent consider it "too confrontational." This indicates a fragmented domestic consensus on how to manage the complex border and economic relationship with China.

Despite these critiques of current policy implementation, there is a strong sense of confidence in India's long-term structural trajectory. A substantial 65 per cent of respondents believe India has gained global influence over the past year. Furthermore, optimism regarding the country's ability to defend its national interests over the next five years remains high: 30 per cent are "very optimistic" and 38 per cent are "somewhat optimistic."

This divergence-where a majority is critical of specific diplomatic stances yet optimistic about overall national power-contrasts sharply with the mood in Western nations. In Germany and Japan, respondents were particularly pessimistic about their future global influence, whereas India and other "Global South" nations surveyed showed a contrary trend of rising confidence.

The survey results provided a backdrop for the MSC "leaders meeting" in New Delhi on October 4-5, where the concept of "middle powers"-nations that influence global issues without being superpowers-was positioned as a potential "third path" in the international order. Sophie Eisentraut, head of research at MSC, noted that while the definition of a middle power varies, it encompasses a broad spectrum of nations, from the Netherlands to India.

The data suggests that while India's strategic pivot toward the European Union-exemplified by the pending free-trade agreement-and its role as a middle power are progressing, there remains a measurable internal demand for a more assertive posture against both Washington and Beijing.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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