Housing Benefit rules align with Universal Credit to prevent working more from reducing disposable income

From 5 October, the calculation of Housing Benefit for those living in supported housing and temporary accommodation will align more closely with Universal Credit. This rule change is projected to affect more than 325,000 people, primarily by adjusting how earnings interact with housing support.

Adjusting the penalty for working more hours

Previously, the system applied different rules to Housing Benefit and Universal Credit regarding how much a person could earn before their support decreased. For those in supported housing, the Housing Benefit threshold was less generous. Consequently, taking on additional hours or a higher-paying job could result in a faster reduction of housing support than the increase in wages, leaving some claimants with less disposable income overall.

The new rules remove this specific financial penalty, ensuring that an increase in work hours does not trigger a disproportionate cut to housing support. The government states this is designed to prevent a situation where individuals are financially worse off for working more.

Impact on young workers and supported housing residents

Approximately 50,000 young people starting employment while living in supported or temporary accommodation are expected to benefit from the change. Seyi Obakin, chief executive of Centrepoint, noted that previous rules often discouraged young people from increasing their hours or changing jobs due to the immediate financial hit. Under the new framework, extra hours should no longer create such a sharp financial barrier.

Emma Haddad, CEO of St Mungo's, acknowledged that while benefits should reduce as earnings rise, the previous system withdrew support so rapidly that it could force a choice between earning more and maintaining accommodation. The charity, which provides employment support to people affected by homelessness, views the change as a step towards greater financial independence for its service users.

Broader welfare reforms

The Housing Benefit change is part of a wider government strategy aimed at encouraging employment. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is also investing £3.5 billion in employment support for sick and disabled people, including the 'Connect to Work' programme, which aims to help 300,000 people into work. Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability, have both emphasised that the reforms are intended to ensure that working more hours leaves people better off than staying on benefits.