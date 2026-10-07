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Tajikistan and Iran expand visa-free travel to include land and third-country routes

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

Tajikistan has transitioned to a full visa-free regime with Iran, effective October 5. This structural change removes previous travel restrictions, allowing citizens of both countries to enter each other's territories via any route-including land borders and flights through third-party countries-provided they hold a valid foreign passport.

Passport, visa
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by george ruiz is licensed under Public domain
Passport, visa

Previously, the visa waiver was narrow in scope, applying exclusively to passengers traveling on direct flights between the two nations. The expansion effectively decouples the visa-free privilege from a specific mode of transport, granting citizens the right to enter, exit, or reside in the partner country for up to 30 days within a three-month period.

The timing of this expansion coincides with significant disruptions in direct aviation links. On September 8, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on several Iranian airlines, including "Varish," which operated the direct route between Iran and Tajikistan. Washington stated these measures are part of a broader campaign to restrict the revenue and logistics networks supporting the Iranian government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the US Treasury, Iranian aviation companies have been used to transport weapons, personnel, and funds, while utilizing foreign intermediaries to bypass sanctions on aircraft parts and technology. These sanctions create a high-risk environment for airport operators, ticket vendors, and service providers facilitating Iranian flights, thereby increasing the likelihood of direct flight cancellations or price hikes.

By removing the requirement for visas for land travelers and those using third-country transit, Tajikistan and Iran have created a logistical workaround for the decline in direct air connectivity. While neither government has explicitly stated that this policy shift is a direct response to US sanctions, the synchronization of the two events suggests a strategic adjustment to maintain bilateral mobility.

The legal framework for this arrangement was established on November 8, 2023, with a memorandum of understanding signed in Dushanbe and subsequently ratified by the Tajik government in January 2024. Limited visa-free travel began on February 3, 2025, before evolving into the current comprehensive system.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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