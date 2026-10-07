In Michigan, rising costs after ACA subsidy expiration make Medicare for All central 2026 midterm issue

In Michigan, the gap between having health insurance and being able to afford necessary care has become a defining political issue. For Christina Starks-Clay, a special education paraprofessional, this gap manifested on a recent Tuesday morning at a bank branch, where she withdrew a $1,000 cashier's check. The funds were earmarked to pay down a portion of her son's dental bills, a debt that stood at $389 even after accounting for her existing dental insurance coverage. Her own recent dental cleaning had cost $600. While she managed to make the payment, the experience highlighted a broader frustration shared by many residents in Lansing: the system is designed in a way that requires significant personal financial sacrifice to access basic healthcare services.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены Elderly people at the polling station

The Cost of Coverage in a Battleground State

Starks-Clay's experience reflects a wider trend in Michigan, a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024 and is now a central battleground for the 2026 midterm elections. The financial strain on residents has intensified following legislative changes that altered the landscape of health insurance affordability. When enhanced tax subsidies for Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans expired at the end of last year, insurance companies in Michigan increased individual marketplace rates by an average of 20%. Simultaneously, estimates from the Urban Institute suggest that up to 355,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid coverage in 2028 due to cuts included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. These shifts have left many consumers facing higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, turning insurance coverage into a precarious safety net rather than a guarantee of care.

This economic reality has fueled support for "Medicare for All," a policy proposal that aims to establish a single-payer government health insurance program to replace private insurance. According to a new KFF poll, two-thirds of Americans now favor expanding the government health program, a level of support not seen in at least a decade. For Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a former Detroit public health official, this policy is not just a talking point but a central pillar of his campaign. He has campaigned on the platform since his 2018 bid for governor, arguing that the current system fails to protect Americans from the financial devastation of illness.

El-Sayed's opponents argue that replacing the private insurance market with a government-run system would be fiscally irresponsible and disrupt access to care. Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, a former congressman, recently released a healthcare plan emphasizing the reduction of costs without abandoning private insurance. Citing estimates that Medicare for All would cost approximately $4.2 trillion per year, Rogers argued that such expenses would inevitably lead to higher taxes or reduced access to services. However, a recent preprint study from Yale researchers suggests that the implementation cost of Medicare for All could save about $1 trillion in overall healthcare spending, a counterpoint that highlights the complexity of cost-benefit analyses in this debate.

Access, Affordability, and Patient Experiences

Beyond the fiscal arguments, the practical impact of rising costs is visible in healthcare settings across the state. Darleana Ash, who works at a medical diagnostics lab in Michigan, reports that patients are increasingly skipping tests because they cannot afford them. She also notes that healthcare providers in rural areas are closing or dropping out of insurance networks, forcing patients to travel hours for routine care. In these situations, patients often face difficult choices between purchasing medication and buying groceries. "If you got somebody that's 75, 80 years old, guess what? They're going to go without the medication, because they got to eat," Ash said.

The human consequences of these financial barriers are stark. Cindy Lou Coolich, a retiree and former healthcare enrollment worker, described how a bout of sepsis left her disabled and financially ruinous. After losing her 15-acre horse farm and most of her assets, she was forced to rely on Medicaid and Social Security. Her story, like that of a professor emeritus whose adult children struggle to meet a $9,000 insurance deductible, illustrates that even those with some form of coverage or assets can be destabilized by the current system's cost structure. For many voters, "Medicare for All" has become less about a detailed policy blueprint and more about a demand for a system that does not treat basic health care as a commodity that can bankrupt a family.

Despite the popularity of the concept, experts caution that the path to implementing such a system remains politically challenging. Professor Jonathan Oberlander of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill noted that while "Medicare for All" resonates with voters who are disillusioned with the status quo, the legislative hurdles are significant. The opposition from Republicans and moderate Democrats, coupled with the lobbying power of the healthcare industry, makes a complete overhaul unlikely in the short term. Nevertheless, the pressure is mounting. As candidates in states like Maine, Minnesota, and Florida also highlight healthcare costs, the conversation is shifting from the abstract benefits of insurance to the tangible reality of what patients can actually afford and receive when they need it most.