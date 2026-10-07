Senegal Launches SOLUPLAST Project to Tackle Plastic Pollution

Senegal is launching the SOLUPLAST project to combat plastic pollution by restricting the use of single-use packaging, with a specific focus on the food and beverage production sectors where plastic waste concentration is highest. The initiative was presented in the Thiès region, a key economic and industrial hub for the country. Abackar Sadique Niang, the deputy governor responsible for development, stated that the project aims to provide a systemic response by shifting the focus from post-waste cleanup to preventing trash at the source.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Plastic waste dump

Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented through the Directorate for Environmental Regulation and Control (DIREC) under the Ministry of Environment and Ecological Transition, the five-year program sets specific quantitative targets: reducing CO₂ equivalent emissions by 33,000 tons and decreasing toxic waste by 9,000 tons. Organizers estimate that the positive effects of the program will impact more than 4 million people.

Despite a law enacted in January 2020 limiting plastic circulation in Senegal, the situation in urban areas, rural communities, and coastal zones remains critical. In Thiès specifically, plastic waste has caused blockages in drainage systems and ecosystem degradation, directly affecting public health and livestock conditions. The new strategy promotes a transition to a circular economy and the search for sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, with authorities encouraging municipal bodies to use SOLUPLAST as a tool for modernizing local waste management systems.