World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Senegal Launches SOLUPLAST Project to Tackle Plastic Pollution

World

Senegal is launching the SOLUPLAST project to combat plastic pollution by restricting the use of single-use packaging, with a specific focus on the food and beverage production sectors where plastic waste concentration is highest. The initiative was presented in the Thiès region, a key economic and industrial hub for the country. Abackar Sadique Niang, the deputy governor responsible for development, stated that the project aims to provide a systemic response by shifting the focus from post-waste cleanup to preventing trash at the source.

Plastic waste dump
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Plastic waste dump

Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented through the Directorate for Environmental Regulation and Control (DIREC) under the Ministry of Environment and Ecological Transition, the five-year program sets specific quantitative targets: reducing CO₂ equivalent emissions by 33,000 tons and decreasing toxic waste by 9,000 tons. Organizers estimate that the positive effects of the program will impact more than 4 million people.

Despite a law enacted in January 2020 limiting plastic circulation in Senegal, the situation in urban areas, rural communities, and coastal zones remains critical. In Thiès specifically, plastic waste has caused blockages in drainage systems and ecosystem degradation, directly affecting public health and livestock conditions. The new strategy promotes a transition to a circular economy and the search for sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, with authorities encouraging municipal bodies to use SOLUPLAST as a tool for modernizing local waste management systems.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran Yury Bocharov Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again Andrey Mihayloff Brazil between Washington, Beijing and Moscow: What the election reveals Lyuba Lulko
Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
Last materials
Hotel room disappointment: What to do when reality doesn't match the brochure
Senegal Launches SOLUPLAST Project to Tackle Plastic Pollution
How to open and reuse disposable spice grinders
Red Sea brine pools reveal anaerobic microbial life powered by metal oxidation
UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy
Kyrgyzstan records 30,388 measles cases and 26 deaths since 2023
Maharashtra mandates 100% electric bike taxi fleets for Ola, Uber, and Rapido
One leg swelling: dangerous thrombosis symptom ignored by many
5 Fragrances With Structural Stability for Home Scent Memories
Dogs may distinguish human accidents from intentional behavior via context
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.