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UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy

World

London is weighing import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to counter what British officials describe as significant state support that gives producers from the People's Republic of China a price advantage. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds is preparing a package of potential trade measures, with one option under consideration being a duty of up to 45%, matching the current approach of the European Union. The final decision on the size and timing of these tariffs has not yet been made.

Jaecoo J7
Photo: wikimedia by Milhouse35, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Jaecoo J7

The policy position in London is shaped by conflicting pressures. Brussels has urged the UK to synchronize its trade policy with the EU, including restrictions on China, while the EU simultaneously pursues a "Made in Europe" strategy aimed at reducing industrial reliance on Chinese components. Conversely, British automakers warn that new rules could disrupt supply chains for parts and complicate the export of UK cars to EU markets. The UK government has stated it does not intend to blindly copy Brussels' decisions and asserts that any tariffs must serve national interests exclusively.

This push for protectionism coincides with a growing presence of Chinese brands in the domestic market. In August, Jaecoo, a subsidiary of Chery, entered the top 10 best-selling brands in the UK for the first time, with two of its models ranking in the top 4.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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