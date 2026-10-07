Kyrgyzstan records 30,388 measles cases and 26 deaths since 2023

Kyrgyzstan is facing a significant public health challenge as measles cases have surged over the past three years. According to Gulbara Ishenapyssova, the Deputy Minister of Health, 30,388 cases of measles were registered between 2023 and 2025.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Kyrgyzstan. Doctor with two boys

The human cost of the outbreak is evident in the number of severe complications. Out of the total cases, 9,708 patients developed pneumonia and 3,498 suffered gastrointestinal complications. The most severe neurological impact was seen in 15 cases of encephalitis. In total, 26 deaths have been recorded during this period.

The trend persists into 2026. From January to September, another 680 cases of measles were reported. Data from the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis indicates a heavy concentration of these recent cases in the capital and its surrounding region: 408 cases were recorded in Bishkek and 404 in the Chuy region.

The Vaccination Gap and Public Discourse

The Ministry of Health is currently grappling with growing vaccine hesitancy fueled by social media. Ishenapyssova noted that there is active online debate regarding the safety, composition, and potential side effects of vaccines. This has led to increased inquiries about the legality of admitting unvaccinated children to kindergartens and schools.

The Deputy Minister clarified that while the right to education is not permanently restricted for unvaccinated children, temporary restrictions may be implemented as a protective measure during mass outbreaks or when there is an imminent threat of an epidemic.

Other Vaccine-Preventable Diseases

Beyond measles, other infections are appearing due to gaps in immunization. In 2025, two cases of tetanus were recorded among school-aged children (11 and 15 years old), both of which were linked to a refusal of vaccination at home. Additionally, 908 cases of whooping cough (pertussis) have been registered in the first eight months of 2026, with the highest incidence occurring in Bishkek.

The government has also investigated seven suspected cases of diphtheria between 2023 and 2025, and two more in 2026, though the diagnosis was eventually excluded in all instances.

Funding and State Response

To combat these outbreaks, the Kyrgyz government is investing heavily in vaccine procurement. In 2026, over 397 million soms have been allocated for this purpose. This funding is split between the national budget (186 million soms) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which provides 211 million soms.

The Ministry of Health is urging parents to review their children's immunization records and consult family doctors to catch up on missed doses, warning that declining vaccination rates create critical risks for the most vulnerable populations.