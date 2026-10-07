Maharashtra mandates 100% electric bike taxi fleets for Ola, Uber, and Rapido

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The Maharashtra government has issued a strict deadline for ride-hailing aggregators, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, to fully electrify their bike taxi fleets. Following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the State Transport Department has mandated a phased transition to 100 per cent electric vehicles (EVs), effectively eliminating petrol-powered bike taxis from the state's commercial transport ecosystem.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova Red electrotriciles with passengers on the Indian road

The compliance window is split based on current operational status: aggregators currently utilizing internal combustion engine (ICE) bikes have six months to comply, while those holding provisional or temporary licences under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, have been granted a total of nine months to complete the transition.

This move is the culmination of a regulatory push that began in July last year, when the state established that only electric two-wheelers, specifically painted yellow and marked as bike taxis, are permitted for commercial use. The government's resolve was underscored in March this year, when it revoked licences of platforms that failed to adhere to these initial mandates.

The transition poses a significant operational and financial challenge for aggregators. The Maharashtra Bike Taxi Welfare Association had previously petitioned the government for an extension of up to 18 months, while some aggregators sought a window extending to 2030. There were internal discussions regarding a compromise-a 50:50 mix of petrol and electric bikes-but the state Cabinet rejected this proposal. Officials feared that aggregators would avoid the higher capital expenditure required for EV procurement if a petrol alternative remained legal.

Beyond fleet composition, the government is tightening the fiscal framework surrounding bike taxis. To curb illegal operations, a temporary daily fee of ₹5 has been proposed for unregistered services. Furthermore, the state is introducing a social security mechanism: aggregators will be required to contribute 2 per cent of every ride's fare to a dedicated welfare fund for bike taxi drivers.

For the industry, this means a forced acceleration of capital investment in EV infrastructure and fleet replacement. For the drivers, the shift moves them toward a regulated framework with a dedicated welfare fund, though the immediate transition depends on the aggregators' ability to provide viable electric alternatives within the nine-month window.