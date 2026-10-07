World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Maharashtra mandates 100% electric bike taxi fleets for Ola, Uber, and Rapido

2:35
World

The Maharashtra government has issued a strict deadline for ride-hailing aggregators, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, to fully electrify their bike taxi fleets. Following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the State Transport Department has mandated a phased transition to 100 per cent electric vehicles (EVs), effectively eliminating petrol-powered bike taxis from the state's commercial transport ecosystem.

Red electrotriciles with passengers on the Indian road
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova
Red electrotriciles with passengers on the Indian road

The compliance window is split based on current operational status: aggregators currently utilizing internal combustion engine (ICE) bikes have six months to comply, while those holding provisional or temporary licences under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, have been granted a total of nine months to complete the transition.

This move is the culmination of a regulatory push that began in July last year, when the state established that only electric two-wheelers, specifically painted yellow and marked as bike taxis, are permitted for commercial use. The government's resolve was underscored in March this year, when it revoked licences of platforms that failed to adhere to these initial mandates.

The transition poses a significant operational and financial challenge for aggregators. The Maharashtra Bike Taxi Welfare Association had previously petitioned the government for an extension of up to 18 months, while some aggregators sought a window extending to 2030. There were internal discussions regarding a compromise-a 50:50 mix of petrol and electric bikes-but the state Cabinet rejected this proposal. Officials feared that aggregators would avoid the higher capital expenditure required for EV procurement if a petrol alternative remained legal.

Beyond fleet composition, the government is tightening the fiscal framework surrounding bike taxis. To curb illegal operations, a temporary daily fee of ₹5 has been proposed for unregistered services. Furthermore, the state is introducing a social security mechanism: aggregators will be required to contribute 2 per cent of every ride's fare to a dedicated welfare fund for bike taxi drivers.

For the industry, this means a forced acceleration of capital investment in EV infrastructure and fleet replacement. For the drivers, the shift moves them toward a regulated framework with a dedicated welfare fund, though the immediate transition depends on the aggregators' ability to provide viable electric alternatives within the nine-month window.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Brazil between Washington, Beijing and Moscow: What the election reveals
Americas
Brazil between Washington, Beijing and Moscow: What the election reveals
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Americas
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran Yury Bocharov Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again Andrey Mihayloff Brazil between Washington, Beijing and Moscow: What the election reveals Lyuba Lulko
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
Last materials
One leg swelling: dangerous thrombosis symptom ignored by many
5 Fragrances With Structural Stability for Home Scent Memories
Dogs may distinguish human accidents from intentional behavior via context
Northumberland Council to end free faith school transport for new pupils
Lada Rapan: The 1998 Electric Concept From AVTOVAZ
Mature Skin Makeup: Texture Over Coverage
Harvest full-sized creamy green tomatoes for indoor ripening
Hegseth launches 120-day study on AI warfare with panel led by Musk and Luckey
Caspian Sea Level Decline Forces Expansion of Volga Delta No-Fishing Zone
A Skillet Breakfast of Fried Potatoes, Sausage, and Melted Cheese
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.