Northumberland Council to end free faith school transport for new pupils

Northumberland County Council is preparing to end free school transport for children travelling outside their local area to attend faith-based schools, a move driven by the need to secure £1.5 million in savings from its annual school travel budget.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Schoolchildren go to school

The authority, which spends approximately £26 million a year on home-to-school transport, currently provides free travel for 425 pupils on religious grounds. This provision costs the council nearly £1 million annually, equivalent to roughly £2,300 per child. The council intends to consult on withdrawing this specific entitlement, positioning itself in line with the majority of local authorities across the country who have already ceased offering transport on these terms.

Defining the transport priority area

Under current rules, a transport priority area is defined by statutory walking distances: two miles for children under eight, and three miles for those aged eight and above. The 425 pupils affected by the proposed change reside beyond these distances from their nearest schools but travel further to attend institutions aligned with their faith.

Cumberland Council, a neighbouring authority, offers a similar service but charges parents £655 a year. Northumberland currently stands as one of the very few councils still providing this transport free of charge.

Grandfathering existing pupils

The proposed change would not immediately affect the children currently using the service. Council leader Glen Sanderson confirmed at Tuesday's cabinet meeting that existing pupils would retain free transport for as long as they remain enrolled at their current school.

However, the entitlement would cease once those children leave that institution, and no new pupils would be eligible for free faith-based transport going forward.

Budgetary constraints and cabinet approval

Sanderson stated that the council had no desire to remove the service but was compelled to find savings due to government settlements that he described as not meeting the council's needs. He noted that while some savings had already been achieved through efficiencies, the denomination-specific transport policy remained a significant area of expense that required review.

"We are about the only council left in the country who provide this service. We would much prefer to keep it, but we simply can't because of the cuts we have had,” Sanderson said. "We are in a position we would rather not find ourselves in.”

The plans to consult on these changes were unanimously approved by the council's cabinet.