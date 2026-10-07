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Hegseth launches 120-day study on AI warfare with panel led by Musk and Luckey

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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has formally commissioned a 120-day strategic study titled "Project Meridian: The Future of Warfare,” a federal initiative designed to analyze the operational concepts and technological requirements for maintaining military advantage over a 10- to 20-year horizon. The project, announced via a one-page memo on September 30, focuses specifically on automated weapons, artificial intelligence, robotics, and directed energy systems. It is being led by a panel that includes SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Anduril Industries co-founder Palmer Luckey, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Elon Musk and the Neuralink Future
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Steve Jurvetson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Elon Musk and the Neuralink Future

The implementation mechanism for this study is administrative and outsourced. Hegseth directed Emil Michael, the Department of Defense's chief technology officer, to commission the work through the MITRE Corporation, a nonprofit organization that manages federally funded research. A Department of Defense spokesperson stated that MITRE is responsible for the analysis and will "evaluate all inputs with technical rigor while applying appropriate conflict-of-interest and information safeguards.” The study's primary objective, as defined in the directive, is to identify the tools necessary to anticipate future operational environments and develop capabilities to dominate those domains.

The institutional decision raises specific procedural questions regarding the legal status of the panel members. The Department of Defense has not disclosed whether Musk and Luckey are serving as special government employees or as private contractors. This distinction carries significant regulatory weight under federal law. Executive branch employees are subject to criminal statutes that prohibit participation in government decisions affecting their own financial interests or those of their businesses. In contrast, contractors are not bound by these specific federal criminal restrictions, though they remain subject to standard procurement and ethics guidelines applicable to private vendors. The nature of their engagement dictates the specific ethical and legal rules they must follow while producing recommendations that could directly influence future procurement policies.

Financial Exposure and Procedural Safeguards

The potential for a conflict of interest is central to the project's current scrutiny. Anduril Industries manufactures military drones for land, sea, and air applications, while SpaceX has secured over $8 billion in U. S. defense contracts in 2026 alone, including for its Starshield satellite network and AI chatbot Grok. Critics argue that the study's recommendations could shape the types of munitions the U. S. buys, potentially favoring space-based assets and autonomous drones over other systems. Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer, noted that while it is common for the government to assemble task forces with industry leaders, the financial incentives of the participants require rigorous oversight. A senior official at the Government Accountability Office stated that while signed safeguards exist to keep such individuals away from direct procurement activities, the project's output must be carefully scrutinized to ensure it serves the public interest rather than private commercial goals.

The study sits within a broader shift in how the second Trump administration manages ethical standards for officials with external business ties. Unlike previous administrations that required the sale of defense stocks upon entry into the Department of Defense, the current administration has maintained holdings in companies that may profit from government contracts. The project's findings will not immediately alter law or procurement policy; rather, they will provide technical assessments and operational recommendations that must be reviewed by Congress and integrated into existing defense planning processes. The 120-day timeline suggests a rapid assessment designed to inform immediate strategic decisions regarding the integration of autonomy and AI into future military doctrine.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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