Georgian government provides $17.8M subsidy for Kanye West concert in Tbilisi

The Georgian government provided a subsidy of 42.6 million lari (approximately $17.8 million) to the state-owned company Starring Georgia ahead of a concert by American rapper Kanye West in Tbilisi. The figure appears in a fiscal risk analysis document from the Ministry of Finance, as reported by bm. ge.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Peter Hutchins from DC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Kanye West

The funds were transferred in 2025. This marks the first state support for Starring Georgia since 2022, when 73 million lari was allocated to launch the Black Sea Arena in Shekvetili. While the company organized no high-cost events in 2025, the performance by Ye became its primary project for 2026.

The artist's specific performance fee and the exact portion of budget funds used to pay it remain undisclosed. No contract or payment details are available on the Starring Georgia website or in the unified state procurement registry. In May 2026, the Georgian government officially exempted the company from the requirement to conduct market research when awarding contracts.

The concert took place on June 12 at the Dinamo Arena, drawing more than 70,000 spectators. According to Starring Georgia, gross ticket revenue exceeded 31.8 million lari. The event set a record as the largest commercial show in the country's history, surpassing the previous attendance record of 55,000 set by Justin Timberlake.

Ministry of Finance documents indicate that by January 2025, Starring Georgia assumed management of the Tbilisi State Concert Hall (Philharmonic) and the Black Sea Arena management company. By the end of the year, the structure expanded to include Service-7 LLC, the operator of Tsitsinatela Park.