World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

India launches first indigenous Fleet Support Ship to extend naval reach

1:55
World » Asia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has formally launched the first Fleet Support Ship (FSS 1) at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant advancement in India's indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities. The event also saw the laying of the keel for FSS-5 and the inauguration of critical infrastructure upgrades at the facility.

The ship is in the workshop
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
The ship is in the workshop

The launch of FSS-1 is particularly notable for its operational timeline, having reached the water just 18 months after the initial steel-cutting phase. As the first of five planned support vessels, the 43,500-tonne ship is designed for underway replenishment, a critical capability that allows the Indian Navy to resupply warships at sea, thereby extending its operational endurance and strategic reach across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Beyond the vessel launches, the Ministry of Defence has significantly expanded the physical capacity of the shipyard. The inauguration of the upgraded Slipway-4, paired with a new 300-tonne Goliath Crane, represents a structural shift in HSL's production limits. The extended length and increased load-bearing capacity of the slipway now enable the yard to construct and launch vessels weighing up to 45,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT).

This infrastructure upgrade allows the shipyard to handle larger and more complex platforms that were previously beyond its technical constraints. With the keel laying of FSS-5 now underway, the programme is moving from initial prototypes toward a phase of steady series production.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, underscoring the strategic importance of these assets for India's maritime security.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Real life stories
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Americas
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Asia
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Popular
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests

Lyudmila Adilova argues the US offer to help Russia with the Irkutsk pneumonia outbreak is a calculated move to open pharmaceutical markets and drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing, rather than a humanitarian gesture.

Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran Yury Bocharov Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again Andrey Mihayloff Brazil between Washington, Beijing and Moscow: What the election reveals Lyuba Lulko
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Central Asian states tighten borders over reported plague case in Russia
Central Asian states tighten borders over reported plague case in Russia
Last materials
How ushankas and keppis bebalance silhouette volume in AW26/27
AI wardrobe assistant: Using LLMs for proportion analysis, inventory, and style formula
Your dog understands more than you think: The science of canine comprehension
Four Mechanical Causes of Uneven Tire Wear
#IamJaneDoe: Uzbekistani users join global campaign against sexual violence
Uzbekistan's Trade with Turkic States Hits $10.8 Billion, But Imports Outpace Exports
Crispy on the outside, juicy inside: The secret trick for perfect chicken
Turn your thuja into lush emerald: Autumn feeding routine that helps prevent drying out
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Ordinary cookies, extraordinary dessert: Beautiful layered treat with berries and cream
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.