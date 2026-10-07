India launches first indigenous Fleet Support Ship to extend naval reach

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has formally launched the first Fleet Support Ship (FSS 1) at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant advancement in India's indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities. The event also saw the laying of the keel for FSS-5 and the inauguration of critical infrastructure upgrades at the facility.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved The ship is in the workshop

The launch of FSS-1 is particularly notable for its operational timeline, having reached the water just 18 months after the initial steel-cutting phase. As the first of five planned support vessels, the 43,500-tonne ship is designed for underway replenishment, a critical capability that allows the Indian Navy to resupply warships at sea, thereby extending its operational endurance and strategic reach across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Beyond the vessel launches, the Ministry of Defence has significantly expanded the physical capacity of the shipyard. The inauguration of the upgraded Slipway-4, paired with a new 300-tonne Goliath Crane, represents a structural shift in HSL's production limits. The extended length and increased load-bearing capacity of the slipway now enable the yard to construct and launch vessels weighing up to 45,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT).

This infrastructure upgrade allows the shipyard to handle larger and more complex platforms that were previously beyond its technical constraints. With the keel laying of FSS-5 now underway, the programme is moving from initial prototypes toward a phase of steady series production.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, underscoring the strategic importance of these assets for India's maritime security.