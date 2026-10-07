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#IamJaneDoe: Uzbekistani users join global campaign against sexual violence

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Social media users in Uzbekistan are joining a global flashmob, #IamJaneDoe, as a way to voice support for survivors of sexual violence and share their own personal experiences with harassment.

Russian woman in Uzbekistan
Photo: NewsInfo.Ru/Open AI by Mark Ulyanov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian woman in Uzbekistan

The movement was triggered by a civil lawsuit filed in September 2026 by a former Cornell University student, who uses the pseudonym "Jane Doe." In a 101-page filing, she alleges that in October 2024, while she was 20 years old, she was drugged and subjected to over four hours of sexual violence by several members of the Chi Phi fraternity. The plaintiff claims she was unable to give consent during the assault and subsequently left the university.

A central piece of evidence in the case is a Snapchat group chat titled "Chi Phi Actives," which the plaintiff alleges was used by fraternity members to invite others to participate in the assault. According to reports from CNN, the chat included derogatory messages and a photograph of the victim in the fraternity house. While the plaintiff's lawyer maintains the chat was handed to authorities in 2024, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has denied receiving the correspondence.

The case has faced significant legal hurdles. In 2024, no criminal charges were filed; the prosecutor noted that the plaintiff's initial statements in November 2024 described the encounters as voluntary, contradicting the later civil claim. Cornell University stated that it conducted internal and Title IX investigations, resulting in the closure of the fraternity chapter and the suspension or expulsion of several students. However, the plaintiff's lawyer points out that only two of the seven accused individuals were expelled from the university.

The hashtag #IamJaneDoe gained momentum after attempts were made online to reveal the victim's identity. It evolved from a gesture of support for the former student into a broader platform for others to disclose their own histories of sexual violence. This trend has extended to Uzbekistan, where residents have begun using the platform Threads to share their stories under the "Jane Doe" moniker.

The legal situation in the U. S. has recently shifted. In late September, the Tompkins County prosecutor announced plans to return the case to a grand jury, and on October 1, the Governor of New York appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to investigate the circumstances. Despite these developments, no criminal charges have been filed against the suspects to date.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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