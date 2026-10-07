Uzbekistan's Trade with Turkic States Hits $10.8 Billion, But Imports Outpace Exports

Trade and investment flows between Uzbekistan and the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have scaled significantly over the last nine years, shifting from a modest $4 billion in 2017 to $10.8 billion in 2025, according to data from the Center for Economic Research (CER).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Shavkat Mirziyoev (2016-09-06) 1

The Trade Balance: Import Reliance Grows

While the overall turnover grew 2.7 times, the growth was disproportionately driven by imports. Between 2017 and 2025, Uzbekistan's imports from OTS countries surged 3.8 times (from $1.8 billion to $7 billion), while exports grew more modestly-1.8 times, reaching $3.8 billion.

Market Share by Country (2025):

Kazakhstan: $5 billion (46% of total trade)

$5 billion (46% of total trade) Turkey: $3 billion (28%)

$3 billion (28%) Turkmenistan: $1.2 billion (11.1%)

$1.2 billion (11.1%) Kyrgyzstan: $1.2 billion (11.1%)

$1.2 billion (11.1%) Azerbaijan: $307.3 million (2.8%)

$307.3 million (2.8%) Hungary: $117.4 million (1.1%)

Uzbekistan's export profile is dominated by industrial goods (28.2%) and machinery/transport equipment (19%). Conversely, imports are heavily weighted toward food products (22.8%) and mineral fuels (20.3%). CER analysis suggests an untapped export potential of an additional $2.7 billion, with the largest opportunity identified in the Turkish market ($1.8 billion).

Capital Flows: Turkey Dominates Ownership

Investment from OTS countries into Uzbekistan totaled $11.5 billion between 2017 and 2025. In 2025 alone, $3.8 billion was injected into the economy. Turkey has emerged as the primary capital provider, contributing $2.4 billion in 2025, primarily targeting the energy, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

As of August 2026, approximately 4,500 enterprises with OTS capital are operational within Uzbekistan, indicating a deep integration of foreign ownership in the local industrial landscape.

Financing Mechanisms: The Turkic Investment Fund

The financial architecture supporting these ties is expanding. Following Hungary's entry into the Turkic Investment Fund, its charter capital increased by 20%, rising from $500 million to $600 million.

The Fund has moved from a structural phase to active deployment; since April 1, 2026, it has begun financing specific projects. Uzbekistan is currently building a portfolio of projects for the Fund's consideration across infrastructure, transport, industry, and digital tech.

Additionally, a $50 million Islamic co-financing program was launched in June 2026 in partnership with the Private Sector Development Corporation (ICD) of the Islamic Development Bank, aimed at supporting SMEs in the region, including Uzbekistan.