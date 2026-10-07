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Uzbekistan's Trade with Turkic States Hits $10.8 Billion, But Imports Outpace Exports

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Trade and investment flows between Uzbekistan and the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have scaled significantly over the last nine years, shifting from a modest $4 billion in 2017 to $10.8 billion in 2025, according to data from the Center for Economic Research (CER).

Shavkat Mirziyoev (2016-09-06) 1
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Shavkat Mirziyoev (2016-09-06) 1

The Trade Balance: Import Reliance Grows

While the overall turnover grew 2.7 times, the growth was disproportionately driven by imports. Between 2017 and 2025, Uzbekistan's imports from OTS countries surged 3.8 times (from $1.8 billion to $7 billion), while exports grew more modestly-1.8 times, reaching $3.8 billion.

Market Share by Country (2025):

  • Kazakhstan: $5 billion (46% of total trade)
  • Turkey: $3 billion (28%)
  • Turkmenistan: $1.2 billion (11.1%)
  • Kyrgyzstan: $1.2 billion (11.1%)
  • Azerbaijan: $307.3 million (2.8%)
  • Hungary: $117.4 million (1.1%)

Uzbekistan's export profile is dominated by industrial goods (28.2%) and machinery/transport equipment (19%). Conversely, imports are heavily weighted toward food products (22.8%) and mineral fuels (20.3%). CER analysis suggests an untapped export potential of an additional $2.7 billion, with the largest opportunity identified in the Turkish market ($1.8 billion).

Capital Flows: Turkey Dominates Ownership

Investment from OTS countries into Uzbekistan totaled $11.5 billion between 2017 and 2025. In 2025 alone, $3.8 billion was injected into the economy. Turkey has emerged as the primary capital provider, contributing $2.4 billion in 2025, primarily targeting the energy, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

As of August 2026, approximately 4,500 enterprises with OTS capital are operational within Uzbekistan, indicating a deep integration of foreign ownership in the local industrial landscape.

Financing Mechanisms: The Turkic Investment Fund

The financial architecture supporting these ties is expanding. Following Hungary's entry into the Turkic Investment Fund, its charter capital increased by 20%, rising from $500 million to $600 million.

The Fund has moved from a structural phase to active deployment; since April 1, 2026, it has begun financing specific projects. Uzbekistan is currently building a portfolio of projects for the Fund's consideration across infrastructure, transport, industry, and digital tech.

Additionally, a $50 million Islamic co-financing program was launched in June 2026 in partnership with the Private Sector Development Corporation (ICD) of the Islamic Development Bank, aimed at supporting SMEs in the region, including Uzbekistan.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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