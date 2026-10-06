Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed

Myndie Friedman, a widow in Long Beach, New York, spends two hours commuting each morning to her job as a medical office administrator. She does so not by choice, but because her monthly Social Security check covers only one-third of her living expenses. For Friedman, nearly 70, the remaining two-thirds must come from wages, a reality shared by a growing number of older Americans who find that retirement is financially inaccessible. According to federal labor data and Pew Research, nearly one in five adults aged 65 and older is employed or looking for work, the highest percentage in decades. These workers often describe their employment as a financial necessity rather than a career choice.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pension and shopping in the store

The financial gap between standard retirement benefits and baseline living costs has widened significantly. In 2026, the average Social Security benefit is approximately $2,071 per month. However, data from SoFi Bank indicates that a typical single adult spends a baseline of $4,641 monthly before accounting for variable costs such as phone bills, home repairs, or family gifts. This discrepancy forces many older adults to remain in the workforce longer than anticipated. A 2024 AARP survey found that 20% of Americans aged 50 and older have no retirement savings, while 70% are concerned that rising prices will outpace their income growth. Friedman noted that while she needs to cover essentials like food and healthcare, she also seeks to enjoy life beyond mere survival, a luxury often eroded by rising costs.

Demographic Shifts and Savings Deficits

This trend reflects a decades-long shift in the American workforce. In 1985, the labor force participation rate for Americans aged 65 and older reached a historic low of just under 11%. Over the past 20 years, the employment rate among this demographic has increased by 117%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the workforce aged 75 and older will grow faster than any other age cohort, with an estimated 97% increase between 2020 and 2030. The CDC attributes this shift primarily to an aging population living longer, while savings fail to keep pace with inflation. The practical effect is that savings designed to fund a 15-year retirement period may be stretched thin across 25 or 30 years of longevity.

Retirement savings levels remain low across the broader population. A recent report from the National Institute on Retirement Security, a nonpartisan think tank, found that the average American worker has less than $1,000 saved for retirement. This figure includes individuals with employer-sponsored plans as well as the roughly 56 million workers who lack access to such plans. For those who do maintain retirement savings, the median balance stands at $40,000. These figures highlight that even with consistent contributions, many households face insufficient funds to replace pre-retirement income fully, driving the need for continued employment.

Health Benefits and Career Adaptation

For some, the primary driver of continued work is access to health benefits rather than direct income. Helen Cuocci, in her 70s, has worked at a CVS in Connecticut for 18 years, following a 40-year career as an administrative assistant. She notes that while the paycheck is important, her full-time status provides her and her husband with health benefits that significantly reduce his prescription costs. Cuocci emphasized that without her current employment, the couple could not afford to maintain their home, cars, or travel habits. "We own a home, we have two cars and we like to travel," she said. "Without working at CVS, I couldn't do all these things."

Other seniors are leveraging their experience to create new professional paths. Alan Bergman, 71, a former commercial printing company owner who retired after selling his business in 2018, has since launched a personal history business. Working from his home office in Somers, New York, he interviews older adults to publish their life stories. Bergman cited both a desire to stay active and concerns about his savings stretching across a long retirement as motivations for this second chapter. Geoffrey Sanzenbacher, an associate professor of economics at Boston College and a researcher at the Center for Retirement Research, describes Bergman as part of the growing "un-retired" population. Sanzenbacher notes that older workers tend to re-enter the labor force when economic conditions are favorable, though they still face competition from younger candidates.

Career experts suggest that the skills older workers possess are often undervalued by employers. Catherine Fisher, a career expert at LinkedIn, highlighted that communication, adaptability, and leadership are traits developed over time. For many seniors, this means shifting to industries different from their previous careers, sometimes taking on physically demanding roles in retail or service sectors where longevity and stability are valued. The convergence of longevity, moderate retirement savings, and the critical role of employer-sponsored health benefits continues to keep a significant portion of the American senior population in the workforce well past traditional retirement ages.