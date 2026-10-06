India and US focus on technological integration and energy resilience in defence talks

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has held high-level discussions with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, in New Delhi, marking a coordinated effort to deepen the strategic and military alignment between India and the United States. The meeting is part of a broader six-day official visit by Admiral Paparo, aimed at institutionalising the US-India Major Defence Partnership through a series of engagements with India's top military and diplomatic leadership.

The scope of the discussions extended beyond traditional diplomacy, focusing on the operational integration of emerging technologies and the systemic resilience of defence infrastructure. Key areas of focus included digital transformation, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the enhancement of defence energy resilience. These priorities suggest a shift towards addressing structural vulnerabilities in a highly competitive global technological ecosystem, rather than relying solely on conventional hardware procurement.

Admiral Paparo's itinerary indicates a comprehensive approach to security coordination. Prior to his meeting with the Defence Secretary, the Admiral conferred with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to align maritime cooperation within the Indo-Pacific framework. Furthermore, he engaged with the Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, and the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Tejinder Singh.

The breadth of these meetings-spanning the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the heads of the armed forces-points to a systemic effort to synchronise policy with implementation. By involving both the civilian bureaucracy and the military command, both nations are attempting to ensure that the strategic ambitions of the Major Defence Partnership are translated into measurable maritime and regional security outcomes.

According to US Ambassador Sergio Gor, the visit underscores the scale of US commitment, noting that Admiral Paparo oversees the nation's largest geographic combatant command. The convergence of interests on regional strategic stability and maritime security highlights a shared objective to maintain a balanced power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific, leveraging a partnership equipped for future technological challenges.