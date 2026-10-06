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Turkmen students to compete in international robotics competition in South Korea

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Five students from Ashgabat will travel to Incheon, South Korea, to participate in the FIRST Global Challenge 2026, an international robotics competition scheduled for October 7-10. The event, often referred to as the "Robot Olympiad,” is expected to draw participants from more than 190 countries.

роботурнир
Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента образования и науки города Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
роботурнир

The team, named "OguzRobot,” is composed of pupils from Specialized Secondary School No. 97 in Ashgabat, an institution focused on in-depth foreign language study. The members are Sukhan Novbatov, Oraznyyaz Redjepov, Aznavur Cholukov, Arslan Babadzhiev, and Daikhan Gurbanov. They were selected following the "Young Engineer 2026” competition and began specialized training in April at the "Erjeller” computer department of the "Kämil bilim” educational center.

Their mentors are Murat Sakhetguliev, a computer science teacher at Specialized Educational and Upbringing Complex No. 1 in Arkadag, and Dawut Gurbanov, a student at the Oguzkhan International University of Engineering and Technology in Turkmenistan.

This year's tournament, themed "Igniting Innovation,” focuses on developing robotic solutions for preventing natural wildfires, mitigating their impact, and promoting environmental sustainability. The competition is structured similarly to the Olympic Games, emphasizing engineering skills and creative problem-solving.

Turkmen student teams have previously competed in this international venue. Last year, representatives from the country secured first place in the "Skill Challenge” category at the event held in Panama.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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