Tajikistan to exhibit 80 rare artifacts in Rome

The National Museum of Tajikistan is launching its first major international exhibition in Italy, titled "Tajikistan — Country of Rare Monuments," scheduled to open on October 20 at the Museum of Roman Civilization. The exhibition coincides with the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Dushanbe, Tajikistan, National Museum of Tajikistan

The display occupies over 1,000 square meters and comprises more than 80 rare artifacts dating from the 5th century BCE to the 20th century CE. According to the National Museum, all exhibited pieces were recovered from within Tajikistan's borders through archaeological excavations and scientific research.

The collection is structured to highlight specific civilizational hubs and economic history:

Ancient Panjakent: A dedicated section focuses on the city known as the "Pompeii of the East," a critical center of the Sogdian civilization. This segment features wall paintings, sculpture, and wood carvings that illustrate the Sogdians' role in facilitating trade and cultural exchange along the Great Silk Road.

A dedicated section focuses on the city known as the "Pompeii of the East," a critical center of the Sogdian civilization. This segment features wall paintings, sculpture, and wood carvings that illustrate the Sogdians' role in facilitating trade and cultural exchange along the Great Silk Road. Religious and Spiritual Centers: Artifacts from the Ajinateppa Buddhist monastery are included, providing evidence of the spread of Buddhist culture in Central Asia during the 7th and 8th centuries.

Artifacts from the Ajinateppa Buddhist monastery are included, providing evidence of the spread of Buddhist culture in Central Asia during the 7th and 8th centuries. Numismatic Assets: A collection of historical coins is highlighted as a primary source for studying the region's political economy and early international relations.

A collection of historical coins is highlighted as a primary source for studying the region's political economy and early international relations. Material Culture: The exhibition includes traditional crafts, including jewelry, pottery, and musical instruments, reflecting the continuity of national traditions.

The National Museum states that the initiative is funded internally and is designed to move beyond general cultural representation toward expanding scientific and museum-level cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy. By presenting these findings in Rome, Dushanbe aims to provide international researchers and historians with direct access to the material evidence of Central Asian statehood and economic development.