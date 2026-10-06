Tajikistan to exhibit 80 rare artifacts in Rome

The National Museum of Tajikistan is launching its first major international exhibition in Italy, titled "Tajikistan — Country of Rare Monuments," scheduled to open on October 20 at the Museum of Roman Civilization. The exhibition coincides with the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence.
The display occupies over 1,000 square meters and comprises more than 80 rare artifacts dating from the 5th century BCE to the 20th century CE. According to the National Museum, all exhibited pieces were recovered from within Tajikistan's borders through archaeological excavations and scientific research.
The collection is structured to highlight specific civilizational hubs and economic history:
The National Museum states that the initiative is funded internally and is designed to move beyond general cultural representation toward expanding scientific and museum-level cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy. By presenting these findings in Rome, Dushanbe aims to provide international researchers and historians with direct access to the material evidence of Central Asian statehood and economic development.
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