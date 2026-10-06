World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Portugal's job-seeking visa suspension narrows Brazilian labor migration access

World

Changes to Portugal's immigration policy under the Luísa Montenegro government have significantly altered labor migration flows from Brazil. According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MNE) obtained by DN/DN Brasil, Portuguese consulates in Brazil issued 4,656 work visas-counted per individual-from the beginning of the year, averaging 518 documents per month.

Outbound tourism
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Outbound tourism

These figures reflect a structural shift in access to the labor market. The pivotal change was the effective suspension of the job-seeking visa in its previous form. This instrument, established by the former Socialist Party (PS) government, allowed migrants to legally enter the country to search for employment, providing flexibility that met the needs of the real economy. New rules restrict this visa exclusively to "highly qualified" specialists.

In practice, this transition created a gap: the old system ceased to function, while the new, high-skills-oriented system has not been fully resumed despite nearly a year passing. Consequently, legal migration access has closed for the groups that traditionally form the bulk of the immigration flow-workers in hospitality, food service, and other sectors. Statistics confirm the selectivity of the new approach: Brazilian consulates issued only 360 highly qualified specialist visas this year (110 of which were issued after the previous job-seeking visa was abolished) and 398 visas for individual entrepreneurs and self-employed persons.

Simultaneously, the government closed mechanisms for obtaining residence permits (VNH) without prior consular visa processing in the country of origin. This effectively blocks the "arrive and legalize" pathway, making the visa process the sole legal entry route.

Family migration dynamics also illustrate the distribution of rights. The number of visas under the family reunification program (for those whose relatives already hold residence permits in Portugal) was minimal-only nine documents. In contrast, 2,482 visas were issued to accompanying persons entering the country simultaneously with the main residence permit applicants.

The temporary stay category also warrants note: from September 2025 to September 2026, 3,856 such visas were issued (907 in late 2025 and 2,949 in 2026). This visa type allows for limited duration stays but does not grant the right to a permanent residence permit.

Overall, the statistics indicate a transition from a model of "labor market openness" to one of strict filtration. While Brazilians received approximately 12,000 job-seeking visas in 2024 (and at least 7,000 in early 2025), current metrics show a sharp reduction in opportunities for most labor migrants, with system access preserved only for a narrow circle of qualified professionals.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
World
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Technologies and discoveries
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle
Europe
Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle
Popular
Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle

The US is considering a major shift in its military strategy, potentially moving troops from Europe to intensify the fight against Latin American drug cartels, signaling a reorientation of defense priorities.

Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle
Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant
Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Plant-Based PDRN in Cosmetics: Mechanism, Formulation, and Cumulative Results
Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million Alexander Shtorm From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history Marina Lebedeva Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle Alexander Artamonov
Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million
Argentina's textile output falls 22% as machinery idle rates signal structural stagnation
Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show
Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show
Last materials
Portugal's job-seeking visa suspension narrows Brazilian labor migration access
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Spain Mandates Lane Changes for Cyclist Overtakes and Emergency Corridors Starting 2026
Kyrgyzstan resolves border disputes to enable China-Uzbekistan railway
Kazakhstan Police to Lease 352 Locally Assembled Vehicles for 8.1 Billion Tenge
Chevron shifts CFO to lead Oil, Products & Gas division in 2027 reshuffle
Supreme Court upholds 'socialist' and 'secular' terms in Indian Preamble
Oxygen Starvation: Unusual cravings signal a critical lack of red blood cells
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Skin barrier limits: Why overloading skincare routines reduces efficacy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.