Portugal's job-seeking visa suspension narrows Brazilian labor migration access

Changes to Portugal's immigration policy under the Luísa Montenegro government have significantly altered labor migration flows from Brazil. According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MNE) obtained by DN/DN Brasil, Portuguese consulates in Brazil issued 4,656 work visas-counted per individual-from the beginning of the year, averaging 518 documents per month.

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These figures reflect a structural shift in access to the labor market. The pivotal change was the effective suspension of the job-seeking visa in its previous form. This instrument, established by the former Socialist Party (PS) government, allowed migrants to legally enter the country to search for employment, providing flexibility that met the needs of the real economy. New rules restrict this visa exclusively to "highly qualified" specialists.

In practice, this transition created a gap: the old system ceased to function, while the new, high-skills-oriented system has not been fully resumed despite nearly a year passing. Consequently, legal migration access has closed for the groups that traditionally form the bulk of the immigration flow-workers in hospitality, food service, and other sectors. Statistics confirm the selectivity of the new approach: Brazilian consulates issued only 360 highly qualified specialist visas this year (110 of which were issued after the previous job-seeking visa was abolished) and 398 visas for individual entrepreneurs and self-employed persons.

Simultaneously, the government closed mechanisms for obtaining residence permits (VNH) without prior consular visa processing in the country of origin. This effectively blocks the "arrive and legalize" pathway, making the visa process the sole legal entry route.

Family migration dynamics also illustrate the distribution of rights. The number of visas under the family reunification program (for those whose relatives already hold residence permits in Portugal) was minimal-only nine documents. In contrast, 2,482 visas were issued to accompanying persons entering the country simultaneously with the main residence permit applicants.

The temporary stay category also warrants note: from September 2025 to September 2026, 3,856 such visas were issued (907 in late 2025 and 2,949 in 2026). This visa type allows for limited duration stays but does not grant the right to a permanent residence permit.

Overall, the statistics indicate a transition from a model of "labor market openness" to one of strict filtration. While Brazilians received approximately 12,000 job-seeking visas in 2024 (and at least 7,000 in early 2025), current metrics show a sharp reduction in opportunities for most labor migrants, with system access preserved only for a narrow circle of qualified professionals.