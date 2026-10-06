Spain Mandates Lane Changes for Cyclist Overtakes and Emergency Corridors Starting 2026

Drivers and residents in Spain must adjust their habits following updates to the General Traffic Regulations. The changes, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and effective October 1, 2026, modify specific rules regarding interaction with cyclists and behavior in traffic jams on major highways.

Photo: Portal of the Mayor and Government of Moscow / mos.ru by Photo: press service of the Department of Sports of the city of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Cycle race

The first update affects overtaking cyclists on roads outside urban areas. Drivers are now required to reduce their speed by at least 20 km/h relative to the posted speed limit when passing a cyclist. For instance, on a highway with a 90 km/h limit, a driver must not exceed 70 km/h while overtaking a bicycle.

On roads with multiple lanes in each direction, the rules for overtaking cyclists have become stricter. Drivers must fully change lanes to pass, maintaining a lateral distance of at least 1.5 meters between the vehicle and the cyclist. Simply staying in the same lane and driving close to a cyclist is no longer permitted.

A third rule applies to motorways and dual carriageways during traffic standstills. When traffic slows to walking speed or stops completely, drivers are required to move their vehicles to the sides to clear a corridor for emergency services. This measure ensures that ambulances and fire trucks can pass without obstruction during congestion.