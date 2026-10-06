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Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion

World

Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s recent declaration of a new world order emerging by 2030 is nothing more than a bid for personal publicity, according to Maxim Bardin, a political analyst and member of the Expert Council of the All-Russian Organization "Officers of Russia." Bardin asserts that Stubb’s statements do not reflect an independent political position but rather the interests of globalist structures, portraying the Finnish leader as a tool of Western elites.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb
Photo: Northern Cooperation website (norden.org) by Magnus Fröderberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/
Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Stubb as a Systemic Operative

Bardin argues that Stubb, deeply integrated into Western educational and governance systems, functions as a "systemic appointee" of Western elites. The political analyst connects Stubb's media activity, including critical remarks directed at Russia and his discussions with businessman Elon Musk concerning military supplies for Ukraine, to an effort to legitimize his own appointment by leveraging anti-Russian sentiment.

"We should not take Alexander Stubb's statements seriously. It is nothing more than self-promotion," Bardin stated. "His forecast of a new world order by 2030 does not require great intellect: the world changes every year, and by 2030 the situation will be completely different from today."

Europe's Trajectory: Degradation, Not New Order

The analyst contends that the actual political weight of such predictions is limited. Bardin posits that the dominant process leading up to 2030 will not be the formation of a new order but the degradation of Europe's existing political model. He points to the exhaustion of the European Union's economic resources, which previously enabled it to disregard its own interests in favor of anti-Russian sanctions.

Bardin observes that declining living standards and industrial recession are fueling internal instability in European capitals. He notes that authorities are compelled to prepare contingency plans for large-scale energy sector emergencies. Furthermore, some EU member states, particularly those in the Eastern bloc, are openly opposing the seizure of foreign assets, fearing for the security of their own reserves.

"The time has come when Europe's resilience is being depleted. Different politicians, not affiliated with globalist structures, are coming to power in Europe," Bardin emphasized. "By 2030, representatives of the ideology adhered to by the current leaders of the European Union will lose their positions. New leaders will arrive, espousing euroskeptic views."

The economic crisis within the Eurozone is exacerbated by the necessity of purchasing expensive alternative energy sources. Bardin believes that by 2030, a definitive global order will not have had time to fully materialize due to constant fluctuations in the political processes of the United States and Europe. Budgetary strains faced by the region's leading powers hinder the implementation of long-term strategies, while internal disagreements lead to fragmentation. This fragmentation results in key allies being excluded from strategic decisions in favor of the financial interests of individual actors.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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