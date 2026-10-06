Kazakhstan Police to Lease 352 Locally Assembled Vehicles for 8.1 Billion Tenge

The Almaty Police Department is planning to acquire 352 vehicles through a financial lease agreement totaling 8,102,677,605 tenge (excluding VAT), according to government procurement technical specifications.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pulux11, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Police vehicle

The Cost Breakdown

The deal is structured as a lease rather than a direct purchase. The actual value of the vehicles is estimated at 6.5 billion tenge, while an additional 1.61 billion tenge is allocated as interest (leasing remuneration).

Asset Composition and Localisation

A critical requirement of the tender is that all vehicles must be of local Kazakhstani assembly, despite the brands being primarily Chinese and South Korean. The procurement list includes a mix of patrol sedans, SUVs, buses, paddy wagons, and specialized equipment.

Notable units in the procurement list include:

SUVs & Sedans: 19 Hyundai Sonatas (15.74m tenge each), 14 Tank 300s (up to 21.5m tenge), and 3 Skoda Kodiaqs (26.14m tenge each).

19 Hyundai Sonatas (15.74m tenge each), 14 Tank 300s (up to 21.5m tenge), and 3 Skoda Kodiaqs (26.14m tenge each). Specialized Transport: 3 JAC Sunray paddy wagons (33m tenge each) and 4 JMC Fortune prisoner transport vehicles (32m tenge each).

3 JAC Sunray paddy wagons (33m tenge each) and 4 JMC Fortune prisoner transport vehicles (32m tenge each). Heavy Equipment: 10 HOWO trucks equipped with crane-manipulators and tow platforms (76m tenge each) and 10 Yutong ZK6947H buses (66.5m tenge each).

10 HOWO trucks equipped with crane-manipulators and tow platforms (76m tenge each) and 10 Yutong ZK6947H buses (66.5m tenge each). Specialized Support: A Hyundai Staria configured as a Class A ambulance (39.9m tenge) and a GWM Poer specifically equipped for canine services (23.4m tenge).

Lease Terms and Financial Discrepancies

The financial lease is set for a term of 37 months. There is no initial down payment. The repayment schedule is deferred: the first payment toward the principal is not due until September 1, 2027, while the first interest payment of 1 million tenge is scheduled for December 1, 2026.

The procurement documents contain a notable clerical error regarding the interest rate: the Kazakh version of the specifications caps the rate at a maximum of 12.6% per annum, while the Russian version specifies a minimum of 12.6%.

Budgetary Control

Because the contract value exceeds 100 million tenge, this procurement falls under new Ministry of Finance rules requiring the use of the digital tenge to monitor the targeted expenditure of republican and local budget funds.

Applications for the tender are being accepted until October 8, 2026.