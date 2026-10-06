Supreme Court upholds 'socialist' and 'secular' terms in Indian Preamble

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The Supreme Court of India has reaffirmed the constitutional validity of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' within the Preamble, upholding their inclusion via the 42nd Constitutional Amendment of 1976. In a judgment delivered on November 25, the court dismissed challenges to these terms, emphasizing their long-standing integration into the nation's foundational document.

A Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted significant gaps in the petitioners' arguments. The court specifically highlighted a temporal disconnect, questioning why the writ petitions were filed in 2020-forty-four years after the amendments were enacted. The Bench observed that the delayed challenge rendered the prayers "particularly questionable," given the duration these terms had been in effect.

The ruling underscores a distinction between legal challenges and societal acceptance. The Court noted that 'socialist' and 'secular' have moved beyond mere legislative insertions to become widely accepted concepts. According to the Bench, these terms are now understood by the citizens of India without "any semblance of doubt," effectively cementing their status as integral components of the Indian constitutional identity.