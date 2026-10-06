World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Supreme Court upholds 'socialist' and 'secular' terms in Indian Preamble

1:19
World

The Supreme Court of India has reaffirmed the constitutional validity of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' within the Preamble, upholding their inclusion via the 42nd Constitutional Amendment of 1976. In a judgment delivered on November 25, the court dismissed challenges to these terms, emphasizing their long-standing integration into the nation's foundational document.

A Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted significant gaps in the petitioners' arguments. The court specifically highlighted a temporal disconnect, questioning why the writ petitions were filed in 2020-forty-four years after the amendments were enacted. The Bench observed that the delayed challenge rendered the prayers "particularly questionable," given the duration these terms had been in effect.

The ruling underscores a distinction between legal challenges and societal acceptance. The Court noted that 'socialist' and 'secular' have moved beyond mere legislative insertions to become widely accepted concepts. According to the Bench, these terms are now understood by the citizens of India without "any semblance of doubt," effectively cementing their status as integral components of the Indian constitutional identity.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Central Asian states tighten borders over reported plague case in Russia
Kazakhstan
Central Asian states tighten borders over reported plague case in Russia
Tehran proposes seven-day Strait of Hormuz reopening plan
World
Tehran proposes seven-day Strait of Hormuz reopening plan
Popular
Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle

The US is considering a major shift in its military strategy, potentially moving troops from Europe to intensify the fight against Latin American drug cartels, signaling a reorientation of defense priorities.

Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle
Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant
Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Plant-Based PDRN in Cosmetics: Mechanism, Formulation, and Cumulative Results
Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million Alexander Shtorm From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history Marina Lebedeva Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle Alexander Artamonov
Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million
Argentina's textile output falls 22% as machinery idle rates signal structural stagnation
Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show
Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show
Last materials
Oxygen Starvation: Unusual cravings signal a critical lack of red blood cells
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Skin barrier limits: Why overloading skincare routines reduces efficacy
Cats read human emotions through learned association rather than instinct
Fan nozzles vs jet: Clearing efficiency
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
U.S. Refinery Utilization Hits 95% as North American Capacity Offsets Global Supply Deficits
81.8% of Argentines Say Salaries Fail to Keep Pace With Inflation
Kazakhstan's Buckwheat Imports Jump 18-Fold as Russian Surpluses Flood Market
India mediates Russia-Ukraine corridor for grain and fertiliser shipments
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.